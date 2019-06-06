14-Year-Old Pilato Of Italy Moves To #4 In World Rankings In Women’s 50 Breast

TIRO A VOLO MEET 2019

On the heels of having made her first senior international roster for Italy by qualifying for next month’s World Championships, 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato has lowered her own National Junior Record in the women’s 50m breast.

While competing on day 1 of the Trio A Volo Meet in Rome, Pilato cracked a time of 30.42 to take gold in the event, slicing .19 off of the Junior Record of 30.61 she produced at the Italian National Championships for silver this past April.

Pilato’s time now checks-in as the 4th fastest in the world this season, sitting behind Italian teammate Martina Carraro.

With her outing tonight, Pilato now inserts herself into the all-time Italian performers list at #7.

#1 – 30.30 Arianna Castiglioni ITA 2018 European Champs 8/8/2018 Glasgow #2 – 30.56 Martina Carraro ITA 2019 Italian Champs 4/2/2019 Riccione #3 – 30.61 Benedetta Pilato ITA 2019 Italian Champs 4/2/2019 Riccione #4 – 31.08 Roberta Panara ITA 2009 ITA Champs 3/1/2009 #5 – 31.09 Lisa Fissneider ITA National Spring Championships 4/8/2014 Riccione #6 – 31.13 Ilaria Scarcella ITA XXVIII Universiade 7/9/2015 Gwangju

Pilato also holds the Italian Junior National Record in the 100m breast with the 1:07.72 she notched at this year’s National Youth Criteria Kinder + Sport 2019.