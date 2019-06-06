14-Year-Old Pilato Of Italy Moves To #4 In World Rankings In Women’s 50 Breast

TIRO A VOLO MEET 2019
- Rome – Foro Italico – 6-9 June 2019
- 50 meter outdoor
On the heels of having made her first senior international roster for Italy by qualifying for next month’s World Championships, 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato has lowered her own National Junior Record in the women’s 50m breast.
While competing on day 1 of the Trio A Volo Meet in Rome, Pilato cracked a time of 30.42 to take gold in the event, slicing .19 off of the Junior Record of 30.61 she produced at the Italian National Championships for silver this past April.
Pilato’s time now checks-in as the 4th fastest in the world this season, sitting behind Italian teammate Martina Carraro.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BREAST
KING
29.63
|2
|Yuliya
EFIMOVA
|RUS
|29.93
|05/31
|3
|Molly
HANNIS
|USA
|30.40
|05/31
|4
|Benedetta
PILATO
|ITA
|30.42
|06/06
|5
|Martina
CARRARO
|ITA
|30.45
|04/06
With her outing tonight, Pilato now inserts herself into the all-time Italian performers list at #7.
|#1 – 30.30
|Arianna Castiglioni
|ITA
|2018 European Champs
|8/8/2018
|Glasgow
|#2 – 30.56
|Martina Carraro
|ITA
|2019 Italian Champs
|4/2/2019
|Riccione
|#3 – 30.61
|Benedetta Pilato
|ITA
|2019 Italian Champs
|4/2/2019
|Riccione
|#4 – 31.08
|Roberta Panara
|ITA
|2009 ITA Champs
|3/1/2009
|#5 – 31.09
|Lisa Fissneider
|ITA
|National Spring Championships
|4/8/2014
|Riccione
|#6 – 31.13
|Ilaria Scarcella
|ITA
|XXVIII Universiade
|7/9/2015
|Gwangju
Pilato also holds the Italian Junior National Record in the 100m breast with the 1:07.72 she notched at this year’s National Youth Criteria Kinder + Sport 2019.
