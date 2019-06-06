Former High School Teacher, Coach Sentenced to 30 Years For Child Porn

A former high school teacher and swim coach in the Kansas City area has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for filming a sexual encounter with a minor.

James R. Green Jr. taught and coached swimming at Oak Park High School in Kansas City, according to The Kansas City Star. He had also taught at several other area schools and coached at Hallbrook Country Club. A minor student contacted police in April of 2017, saying Green had begun a sexual relationship with him in 2005 and continued to try to contact the boy even after the boy had cut off contact. Police arrested Green when he showed up for his job as a ticket taker for the Kansas City Royals later that month. Green was indicted last spring.

Green admitted to police that he’d had sexual relationships with at least two minors, and that he’d filmed the boys in locker rooms at multiple schools where he had coached or taught. The Kansas City Star reports that Green pleaded guilty last November to two of the nine sexual misconduct charges against him: production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. One charge netted him 10 years in prison and the other 30. He’ll serve both sentences concurrently, and could also face more charges for sex crimes being tried in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The police ultimately found at least 7 victims. A search of Green’s home uncovered home videos of minors between the ages of 14 and 17, many of them appearing to come from a hidden camera and showing minors in locker rooms. The Star reports that the recordings “dated back to the 1990s and continued up until 2014 or 2015.”