14 Swim Camps You Will Love This Summer

See 14 “Summer Swim Camps” you will love to attend this summer. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming.

2018 BOLLES SWIM CAMP

The Bolles Sharks is very proud of it’s team’s accomplishments since its inception in 1977. In its 39 years of existence, the Bolles Sharks has proven itself as the top team in the state of Florida by winning District, State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, Senior National, International and World Records. The Bolles Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

2018 CAVALIER SWIM CAMPS

Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Cavalier Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning, thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

Each day of camp features daily workouts, clinics on stroke mechanics and a “race preparation” session. Workouts will be conducted under the direction of the camp staff featuring the University of Virginia swim coaches.

2018 CARDINAL SWIM CAMP

Cardinal swimming and diving has the perfect combination of visionary and architect in head coach Arthur Albiero. In his 14th season as swim coach at the University of Louisville, Albiero has engineered the emergence of the Cards’ into both the national and international spotlight.

2018 TOTAL PERFORMANCE COMPETITIVE STROKE CAMP AT CALVIN COLLEGE

The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.

2018 MICHIGAN WOLVERINE SWIM CAMP

The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age and specified number of campers. During registration, campers will select from one of two tracts depending upon their needs

2018 AUBURN SWIM CAMPS

Brett Hawke and Sergio Lopez come together to lead the Auburn Swim Camps along with a staff of highly qualified, accomplished, and enthusiastic coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Brett Hawke‘s coaching staff will combine the best of the Auburn Camp Tradition while incorporating the techniques used to create champions across the globe.

2018 TOTAL PERFORMANCE SWIM CAMPS AT KENYON COLLEGE

The Competitive Stroke Camp is a balanced curriculum emphasizing swimming efficiently, training effectively, working as a team and having fun. This holistic approach to becoming a better swimmer is at the essence of “Total Performance” and is one of the reasons swimmers find success with our camps. Training plans are different for older and younger campers, and further differentiated by training groups for a highly personalized experience.

2018 DUKE SWIM CAMPS

Duke Swim Camp, is located in Durham, North Carolina on the beautiful campus of Duke University. This camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 and up. Duke Swim Camp is specifically designed for the swimmer wanting to learn elite level techniques and training skills. Our staff conducts two daily sessions, which include a workout, technique and drill work on all four competitive strokes, starts, and turns, as well as video feedback. Enrollment is limited to 60 campers to ensure the most effective staff to camper ratio.

2018 NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP @ FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport!

BOB BOWMAN 2018 SUN DEVIL SWIM CAMP

Bob Bowman has achieved legendary status as the coach of the greatest swimmer of all time – Michael Phelps – and for guiding other athletes to the highest levels of the sport. Bob knows how to train and inspire the athletes who, in turn, have inspired us for decades. Now, by enrolling in a Sun Devil Swim Camp, you have the opportunity to learn first hand from one of the world’s greatest coaches. Come to learn. Come to train. Come to unlock your potential. A Sun Devil Swim Camp will inspire you to personal greatness!

2018 GAMECOCK SWIM CAMPS

Train like a GAMECOCK! Training focuses on intensive conditioning, thorough instruction and analysis of all four strokes. Athletes will be exposed to training in the various energy systems of the human body (Aerobic (EN1), Anaerobic (EN2), Lactate (SP3), etc…) Head Coach McGee Moody will write and coach each of the training workouts, introducing athletes to collegiate training.

2018 MAVERICK SWIM CAMP

Each year, we are fortunate to invite back a truly accomplished group of college coaches, former athletes, and active swimmers. Our coaching staff has experience at nearly every level of competition including High School, Club, and the Division 1, 2, and 3 NCAA level. Experience coaches that work well together helps to create a dynamic and exciting atmosphere for teaching, learning, and training.

2018 UC SAN DIEGO SWIMMING AND DIVING CAMPS

Dear Campers and Parents… We would like to inform you that registration for our Spring and Summer camps is now open! We invite you to come for an unforgettable experience at one of our camps or clinics, now under the leadership and methodology of new Head Coach and 2016 Olympic Coach David Marsh.

All Swim Camps are SwimSwam partners. If you wish to appear on the SwimSwam.com Swim Camp Channel, contact us for details.