2018 Duke Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Duke Swim Camp, is located in Durham, North Carolina on the beautiful campus of Duke University. This camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 and up. Duke Swim Camp is specifically designed for the swimmer wanting to learn elite level techniques and training skills. Our staff conducts two daily sessions, which include a workout, technique and drill work on all four competitive strokes, starts, and turns, as well as video feedback. Enrollment is limited to 60 campers to ensure the most effective staff to camper ratio.

Duke Swim Camp Dates



Session 1: June 17-21, 2018

Session 2: June 24-28, 2018



Session 3: July 8-12, 2018

For the best coaching and instruction, we limit the number of registrants to 60 campers per session. Register now to secure your spot! The full cost of camp is due at the time of registration and includes a camp t-shirt and swim cap.

Ages

Campers must be 9 years old at the start of camp. If anyone younger than 9 is interested in attending, they must be able to swim all four strokes competitively and should contact Dawn Kane at [email protected] before registering.

CAMP COACHES

Dan Colella – Head Swim Coach, Duke University

The fifth head coach in school history, head coach Dan Colella has helped the Duke men’s and women’s swimming and diving squads make great strides in each of his 11 years at the helm of the program. Under Colella’s direction, the Duke men and women have made appearances at the NCAA Championships each of the past eight seasons and continue to strengthen their reputation within the Atlantic Coast Conference, all while adding top recruiting classes from around the globe.

Development of talent and strong performances in the postseason have become a hallmark of Colella’s tenure in Durham, as the program has produced at least one ACC individual champion at six of the past eight conference championship meets. Duke has also built toward success on the national and international levels, sending representatives to the NCAA Championships, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, the FINA World Championships and the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

The 2015-16 campaign concluded on a historic note, as the men’s 200-yard medley relay of Kaz Takabayashi, Peter Kropp, David Armstrong and James Peek became the first relay in program history to earn All-America honors of any kind. The group placed 14th in the country for honorable mention All-America recognition after automatically qualifying for NCAAs for a second consecutive season. Freshman diver Evan Moretti also claimed honorable mention All-America honors with a 16th-place finish on the 3-meter board in his first NCAA appearance. The Duke men were also ranked 19th in the final CSCAA Division I poll of the season, while both the men’s and women’s programs entered the national rankings during the year for the first time in school history.

Dawn Kane – Associate Head Coach, Duke University

Dawn Kane begins her 12th season on the Duke swimming and diving staff after being elevated to the position of associate head coach in August, 2014. She has played an integral role in the development of the program since arriving in Durham with head coach Dan Colella in 2005-06.

Kane has been instrumental in building the Duke swimming and diving program to its current level of success, guiding student-athletes to numerous achievements at the conference, national and international levels. Under Kane’s guidance, the Duke men and women have made appearances at the last eight NCAA Championship meets and continue to make strides within the ACC.

Doak Finch – Assistant Coach, Duke University

Doak Finch joined the Duke swimming and diving program as an assistant coach in September, 2016.

Finch came to Durham after spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Penn State. During that time, he helped guide the Nittany Lion women to top-25 finishes at the 2014, 2015 and 2016 NCAA Championships, and the men to top-25 showings at the national meet in 2014 and 2015. As the program’s long group coach, Finch directed his athletes to six individual school records. His responsibilities included writing daily practices, designing seasonal training plans, serving as the team’s academic liaison and assisting with all aspects of recruiting.

See complete details at the Duke Swim Camp page here.

Swim Camp news is courtesy of Duke Swim Camp, a SwimSwam partner.