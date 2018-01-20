2018 Maverick Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

Stroke, Technique, & Race Camps

Maverick Swim Camp June 10th – 14th (Sunday – Thursday)

Located on the beautiful campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Maverick Swim Camps are designed to enhance athletes conditioning, swimming technique, and overall performance. Camp highlights include 2 swim practices each day, daily stroke work, video analysis of the 4 competitive strokes, outdoor day/evening activities, new on-campus dining hall opened in 2017, and so much more.

* this camp is for boys & girls ages 9 & up

Overnight Camp- $575

Day Camp- $415

High School Preseason Swim Camp August 5th – 9th (Sunday – Thursday)

Located on the beautiful campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, this preseason girls swim camp is designed to enhance athletes conditioning, swimming technique, and overall performance. Camp highlights include 2 swim practices each day, daily stroke work, video analysis of the 4 competitive strokes, outdoor day/evening activities, new on-campus dining hall opened in 2017, and so much more.

* for high school girls’ 7th – 12th grade

Overnight Camp- $575

Day Camp- $415

Cost Information

***$50 Discount for Returning Campers!

*** $50 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a camper’s spot for the week.

For Competitive Age Group & High School Swimmers

This 5-day camp is a perfect format for swimmers to learn new drills, refine stroke technique, and focus on racing skills that can positively impact swimming performance. Athletes are challenged and engaged in a safe and supportive co-ed camp environment. Our experienced coaching staff works hard to make the week a fun and memorable experience for everyone.

Outstanding Coaches and Staff

Each year, we are fortunate to invite back a truly accomplished group of college coaches, former athletes, and active swimmers. Our coaching staff has experience at nearly every level of competition including High School, Club, and the Division 1, 2, and 3 NCAA level. Experience coaches that work well together helps to create a dynamic and exciting atmosphere for teaching, learning, and training.

Click HERE to view the 2018 camp brochure

2018 Maverick Swim Camp Location

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Located in Mankato, MN

Approx. 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul

Sample Daily Schedule

7:00am Wake-Up

7:30am Morning Practice Session

9:15am Breakfast

10:00am Group Activities & Rest Hour

12:00pm Lunch

1:00pm Stroke review sessions

2:00pm Classroom & Sport Psychology

3:30pm Dryland Warm-up

4:00pm Afternoon Practice Session

7:00pm Dinner

8:00pm Evening Activities

9:30pm Ready for bed

10:00pm Lights-Out

Questions? Please contact Head Coach Nathan Owens

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (507) 389-6326

