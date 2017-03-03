Zane Grothe: “I’m getting faster every year” (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

  1. Zane Grothe (Badger) 3:48.14
  2. James Guy (GBR) 3:48.52
  3. Max Litchfield (GBR) 3:50.13
  4. Stephen Milne (GBR) 3:50.30
  5. Andrew Abruzzo (PWAC) 3:52.05
  6. Timothy Shuttleworth (GBR) 3:54.40
  7. Nicholas Grainger (GBR) 3:55.72
  8. Fumiya Hidaka (Japan) 3:56.21

While he posted the fastest time this morning, 17-year-old Andrew Abruzzo wasn’t quite able to push ahead of the field again tonight. Zane Grothe and James Guy dueled it out for the win, with Grothe just sneaking ahead at the end. Guy led the British, as Max Litchfield, Stephen MilneTimothy Shuttleworth, and Nicholas Grainger finished up 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 7th, respectively. Fumiya Hidaka of Japan touched at 3:56.21 for 8th.

Grothe now ranks 4th in the world this year.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 400 FREE

TAE HWANKOR
PARK

11/18
3.44.68
2 NAITO
EHARA		 JPN 3.47.70 02/18
3 MYKHAYLO
ROMANCHUK		 UKR 3.48.00 01/21
4 GABRIELE
DETTI		 ITA 3.48.58 12/16
5 JACK
MCLOUGHLIN		 AUS 3.48.87 12/10

VIEW TOP 18»

Drew Kibler of Carmel was unable to improve tonight in the 100 free from prelims, but he dropped over two seconds to win the B final in 3:54.49, moving him to 16th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

