Young Scottish Talent Take On Geneva (Photo Vault)

The 2019 Geneva International Challenge Meet took place earlier this month, where both emerging athletes and seasoned veterans took to the pool gearing up for the 2019 racing season. You can refresh yourself on the 3-day meet’s results below:

Among the competitors was a small Scottish contingency composed of both National Senior and National Junior Youth squads. The Swiss competition, with its specific ‘youth finals’, gave the aspiring elite athletes chances to race at night, further preparing them for the upcoming championship season that decides placement at this year’s prestigious international competitions.

See some of these budding talents in action via a smashing array of photos captured by Rafael Domeyko.