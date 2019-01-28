Pumputis Wins Twice as Georgia Tech Defeats Denver in Two-Day Dual

GEORGIA TECH V. DENVER

January 25-26th, 2019

Georgia Tech, GA

Results

Scores WOMEN: GT 196, Denver 155 MEN: GT 216, Denver 133



WOMEN’S MEET

Over two days of competition, Emily Ilgenfritz led Georgia Tech with three victories and one runner-up finish. She took on a tough slate of events, winning the 1000 free (10:00.06), 500 free (4:57.24), and 200 fly (2:02.69), while she touched 2nd in the 200 free (1:50.83) behind teammate Iris Wang (1:49.65).

Wang also won the 100 free (50.44), and had a few very quick relay splits. She was 49.00 anchoring the 400 medley relay, which just fell to Denver, 3:44.26 to 3:44.61. Denver excelled on relays, also winning the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay, but Wang anchored a 49.99 on the 400 free relay to lift GT in the final event of the weekend.

Kristen Hepler took two events, both on day 2. She was 4:24.78 to take the 400 IM, then 2:18.85 to win the 200 breast.

For Denver, Brandi Vu was 1:03.44 to win the 100 breast, Heidi Bradley was 2:00.01 to win the 200 back, Lauren Moden went 23.57 to take the 50 free, and the 100 fly went to Kylie Cronin at 55.82.

MEN’S MEET

Caio Pumputis won two freestyle events for Georgia Tech. He was 44.55 in the 100 free, defeating Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie (44.58) by just three hundredths. He then posted a 1:36.90 to win the 200 free by over two seconds. Pumputis, primarily a breaststroker/IMer, hasn’t raced any breast or IM events in 2019 (he also swam fly legs on GT’s medley relays).

Rodrigo Correia took both backstroke events. The senior was 47.70 to win the 100 easily, while he was 1:47.96 to edge Denver’s Neil Wachtler in the 200 back (1:48.03). Correia also split a 21.81 leading off their 200 medley relay.

Auchinachie nearly got the win in the 50 free, but GT’s Corben Miles got to the wall just before him. Miles took it in 20.03, ahead of Auchinachie’s 20.17.