Texas A&M Defeats Vanderbilt, Houston at Home

TEXAS A&M V. VANDERBILT V. HOUSTON

January 26th, 2019

College Station, TX

Results

Scores A&M 162, Vanderbilt 91 A&M 175, Houston 116 Houston 199, Vanderbilt 76



The Texas A&M Aggies hosted SEC opponent Vanderbilt and mid-major Houston in a tri-meet on Saturday, as A&M beat both teams and Houston overpowered Vanderbilt.

A&M had a bit of a bumpy session, DQ’ing both their A 400 medley relay and their A 200 free relay to bookend the meet. Scoring-wise, however, it didn’t matter much, as B relays defeated Houston and Vanderbilt’s A’s with ease.

Claire Rasmus, McKenna Debever, and freshman Emma Carlton all won two events apiece. Rasmus stuck to her regular events, clocking a 1:48.37 in the 200 free and a 4:53.31 in the 500 free. In the 200 free, Rasmus just got by teammate Sydney Pickrem (1:48.40). Debever, meanwhile, took the 200 back (1:59.82) and 200 IM (2:02.79) after taking 3rd in the 200 free (1:49.48). Carlton swam to wins in the 50 free (23.39) and 100 fly (54.46).

Pickrem, meanwhile, raced the 100 free and won it in 50.66. Primarily an IMer and breaststroker, Pickrem has been racing a lot of backstroke this year to help address a lineup gap for the Aggies, but doesn’t swim the 100 free often. The last time she swam this was in January of 2017, where she went 51.92, while a 50.63 from the 2016 Art Adamson Invitational is her lifetime best.

Anna Belousova had a strong swim to win the 100 breast, going 1:01.69 to get under the NCAA B cut. That’s right off of her in-season dual meet best of 1:01.08.

Houston shined in the 100 back, putting forward a 1-2 finish. Laura Laderoute won it in 55.55, ahead of teammate Ioanna Sacha (56.70).