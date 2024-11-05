Xavier’s Bocian, Georgetown’s DeLuise Named Big East Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big East Conference

BIG EAST Female Athlete of the Week

Abby Bocian, So., Xavier (Charlotte, N.C.)

Bocian collected three first place finishes as the Musketeers swept Northern Kentucky, winning all 14 events on the women’s side. She took first in the 500 free and 200 back, touching the wall in 5:17.57 and 2:017.13, respectively. Bocian also swam the backstroke for the winning 200 medley relay team (1:47.52).

BIG EAST Male Athlete of the Week

Bailey DeLuise, Jr., Georgetown (Brambleton, Va.)

DeLuise contributed three first place finishes in Georgetown’s 150-133 dual meet victory over NJIT on Saturday. Individually, the junior finished first in the 100 (56.13) and 200 breaststroke (2:07.60). In relay action, DeLuise swam the second leg of the winning 400 medley relay (3:26.88).

Bocian earned BIG EAST Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week honors after helping Xavier a team win over Northern Kentucky, the league office announced on Monday.

Bocian, a sophomore from Charlotte, N.C., collected three first place finishes as Xavier swept NKU, winning all 14 events on the women’s side. Bocian took first in the 200 back, setting a time of 2:07.13. She also won the 500 free with a 5:17.57 time.

Bocian also swam the backstroke leg for the first-place finishing 200 medley relay, swimming a 27.49 split to help the Musketeers set a time of 1:47.52.

The Musketeers wrap up the fall semester at the CSU Magnus Cup, held at Busbey Natatorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event runs from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, with prelims set for 9:00 a.m. each day and finals set for 6:00 p.m. each evening.