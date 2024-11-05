Michael Andrew Swims Around 4,000 Yards in His First Arizona State Workout

Arizona State head coach Herbie Behm has sent SwimSwam the workout that Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew swam in his first practice as part of the Sun Devils training group.
For anyone expecting that Andrew’s new coaching regimen would launch into some kind of massive aerobic-work, quite the opposite took place. Andrew swam a total of 3,880 yards, and aside from a 200 warmup, no repeats were longer than 100 yards.
In total, the set was 3,880 yards (rounding to about 4,000 for where he presumably completed a length after a 15 yard effort), plus a presumed cooldown (which wasn’t on the document that Behm provided).
While the workout wasn’t pure USRPT, the training that Andrew made famous, it did have a lot of short efforts on fairly-long rest intervals. USRPT is predicated on training full-speed at mostly under-distances, replicating race speed for a shorter length, on repeats.
This workout incorporated some less-than-max-speed work, and the closest thing it had to aerobic work was a set of 8×100 loaded up with equipment. That’s another derivation from Andrew’s previous training, where he used very little equipment.
The Workout Dissected (original workout follows)
Warm-Up and Relay Starts
- 200 choice – 200 yards
- 4 relay starts – Generally, relay starts don’t cover a lot of distance; let’s estimate 15 yards per start = 60 yards
Total for Warm-Up: 260 yards
First Set (2 Rounds)
- 2×100 flutter kick w/board = 200 yards per round
- 2×50 w/4 kicks + 7 strokes = 100 yards per round
- 4x (5 kicks + 4 strokes) MAX SPEED on :30 = 100 yards per round
Total per Round: 400 yards
Total for 2 Rounds: 800 yards
Second Set
- 8×100 w/buoy + paddles + band + breathing every 3 = 800 yards
- 4×25 w/paddles + buoy @ ankles = 100 yards
- 4x (6/6 buoy drops) MAX SPEED = 100 yards
Total for Second Set: 1,000 yards
Third Set
- 4×50 w/4 kicks + 7 strokes = 200 yards
- 4×15 MAX SPEED – Since 15-yard swims are specified, 4×15 = 60 yards
- Alternating MAX SPEED and easy swims:
- 1×50 easy = 50 yards
- 2×25 MAX SPEED = 50 yards
- 1×50 easy = 50 yards
- 1×50 MAX SPEED = 50 yards
- 1×50 easy = 50 yards
- 1×50 MAX SPEED = 50 yards
- 1×50 easy = 50 yards
- 2×25 MAX SPEED = 50 yards
- 1×50 easy = 50 yards
Subtotal for Alternating Section: 400 yards
- 4×15 MAX SPEED = 60 yards
- 4×50 w/4 kicks + 7 strokes = 200 yards
Total for Third Set: 920 yards
Fourth Set (2 Rounds)
- 1×100 streamline flutter on back = 100 yards per round
- 3×50 IM switch = 150 yards per round
- 8×25 on :30 = 200 yards per round
Total per Round: 450 yards
Total for 2 Rounds: 900 yards
Total Yardage
- Warm-Up and Relay Starts: 260 yards
- First Set: 800 yards
- Second Set: 1,000 yards
- Third Set: 920 yards
- Fourth Set: 900 yards
Total Yardage: 3,880 yards
MA has such a long torso
That’s the “Phelps” body shape that has come to be understood as the ideal. 6’3-6’4, more torso than legs.
Thank you! Exactly. . ..
This is his second article in one day about the fact that he simply showed up to a practice…
Michael Andrew’s performance at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup speaks for itself. Meanwhile, no love whatsoever for Beata Nelson:
Gold – 0
Silver – 2
Bronze – 5
Which is more than can be said from Michael Andrew.
All jokes aside, it has to be tough for a coach to write workouts for a swimmer like MA who is from such a different background than every other swimmer they’ve ever coached. I’m sure Herbie and MA communicated a LOT about what direction to go in and I know Herbie is a heck of a coach, so I’m sure things will work out to some degree (though I wish this move had been made long ago so we could’ve seen the best possible version of MA pan out).
