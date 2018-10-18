WR Holder Wang Jianjiahe: “Everyone Has Different Growth Periods”

2018 CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

October 13th-17th, 2018

Shandong, Zhejiang, China

50m

No full results available.

16-year-old Wang Jianjiahe continued her breakout year by wrapping up the Chinese National Championships with a 4th gold. After taking titles across the 100m free (54.77), 200m free (1:56.70) and 400m free (4:06.60) in Zhejiang this week, the versatile freestyle ace clinched the women’s 800m free victory in a time of 8:29.04.

The teen’s domination at this domestic championships is indicative of where the 5’9″ accomplished star has risen since breaking out at last year’s National Championships. At her biggest international competition to date, Wang smashed 4 golds in Jakarta at this year’s Asian Games, topping the podium individually in the 200m, 400m and 800m free, setting Games Records for all. She was also a critical component of China’s gold medal-winning women’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay, splitting 1:55.35 en route to another Games Record.

Whereas teammates Li Bingjie and Ai Yan landed on the international swimming scene at ages 15 and 13 at the World Championships and Rio Olympics, respectively, Wang made her very first senior national team in 2016. Originally encouraged to swim as a form of weight loss when she was just 6 years of age, the now-world record holder is scratching the surface of her potential, chasing idols Katie Ledecky and Michael Phelps in her pursuit.

Of her own talent, Wang told Xinhuanet this week, “Everyone has different growth periods. I follow the pace of my own development and follow the steps. But we have such good competition, promote each other and win glory for the country. The relationship is very good, I often play together in my spare time, go shopping and watch movies together.”

As one would expect with a mid-distance/distance freestyler, Wang grinds out the yardage under the guidance of Coach Han Bingyan, approaching up to 14,000m a day. “Han’s expectations are high, but this helps me,” the teen said.

“I train very harshly. If my technical or times don’t meet his requirements, I definitely keep at it until I finish. I am not afraid of him; he is like a father in that he cares and loves me.”

Wang continued, “My parents don’t have a sports background. My strength is my height; my feel for the water is not particularly good, so I can only make up for it with hard work.”

Looking ahead to next year’s World Championships, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Wang clearly sees America’s Ledecky in her sights, but the swimmer/coach duo is realistic about the magnitude of the Olympic champion’s tenacity.

“We must redouble our efforts, be as strong as possible, narrow the gap, and don’t expect to catch up. It is unrealistic. What we have to do is to steadily improve and wait for the flowers to bloom,” Coach Han said of his protegé Wang.

“She is still young and there is still much room for improvement. There is room for it, to lay the foundation step by step, strengthen the strength, and improve the technical details.” (Xinhuanet)

On her way to an altitude training camp, Wang will then head to Hangzhou to compete at December’s FINA Short Course World Championships.