With Water Cooler & Floating Desks, Check Out The Pool Office (Video)

Some of us swimmers and swammers have day jobs outside the pool, but one ‘company’ has decided to merge the office and aquatic environments into what it terms ‘the pool office.’

Captured in its spoofy video below that’s making the rounds on social media, Comedy Central gives us its mini-mockumentary take on what an actual office in a pool would look like, complete with kick board desks, plastic-wrapped equipment and floaties. They even partake in casual Fridays!

Although we don’t see the pool office becoming ‘a thing’, it’s fun to imagine how the two worlds of business and swimming could be combined in the name of fun.