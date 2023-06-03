Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, May 30th – Saturday, June 3rd
- Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30am EDT)/Finals at 6pm local (5pm EDT)
- Parque en Centro Esportivo Santos Dumont
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
Day four of the 2023 Absolute Brazilian National Championships wrapped up last night and additional names were now inserted onto the list of provisional qualifiers for this summer’s World Championships.
Olympic bronze medalist Fernando Scheffer got it done for gold in the men’s 200m free producing a Fukuoka-worthy time of 1:46.28.
Maria Costa followed suit in the women’s 200m free, hitting a mark of 1:57.76 to add the event to her 400m free for which she qualified earlier in the meet.
Additionally, Stephan Steverink earned qualification in the men’s 400m IM, posting a time of 4:17.26
Unofficial Brazilian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4 of National Championships:
- Gabrielle Roncatto – women’s 400m free (4:06.25), 800m free (8:35.38)
- Maria Costa – women’s 400m free (4:06.85), 200m free (1:57.76)
- Kayky Mota – men’s 100m fly (51.95)
- Guilherme Da Costa – men’s 400m free (3:47.31)
- Leonardo De Deus – men’s 200m fly (1:55.47)
- Bruna Leme – women’s 200m IM (2:12.71)
- Guilherme Santos Caribe – men’s 100m free (48.11)
- Marcelo Chierighini – men’s 100m free (48.14/47.86 in heats)
- Gabrielle Silva – women’s 200m breast (2:25.31)
- Viviane Jungblut – women’s 800m free (8:32.73)
- Fernando Scheffer – men’s 200m free (1:46.28)
- Stephan Steverink – men’s 400m IM (4:19.56)