Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 4 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2023 Absolute Brazilian National Championships wrapped up last night and additional names were now inserted onto the list of provisional qualifiers for this summer’s World Championships.

Olympic bronze medalist Fernando Scheffer got it done for gold in the men’s 200m free producing a Fukuoka-worthy time of 1:46.28.

Maria Costa followed suit in the women’s 200m free, hitting a mark of 1:57.76 to add the event to her 400m free for which she qualified earlier in the meet.

Additionally, Stephan Steverink earned qualification in the men’s 400m IM, posting a time of 4:17.26

Unofficial Brazilian World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 4 of National Championships:

