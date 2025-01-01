World Aquatics Introduces Regulation Pool Size for Water Polo and Period-Friendly Swimwear

In December, World Aquatics completed their rules review for the 2025 season, and among the issues addressed was the creation of a standardized pool size for men’s and women’s Water Polo competitions.

Beginning in 2025, all World Aquatics Water Polo events must be completed in a pool that is 25.60m x 20m. This new rule applies to both men’s and women’s competitions, meaning the athletes will always compete in the same size pool.

The new regulation changes two long-held standards of water polo. The first is that all fields of play must be the same size. Previously, competition hosts just had to fall within a distance range that was different depending on the gender. This will also mark the first time that all men’s and women’s teams will compete in the same-sized pool.

2024 Rule:

“The distance between the goal lines shall not be less than 20 meters and not more than 30 meters for games played by men. The distance between the goal lines shall not be less than 20 meters and not more than 25 meters for games played by women. The width of the field of play shall be not less than 10 meters and not more than 20 meters.”

2025 Rule:

“The overall Field of Play for men’s and women’s matches will be 25.60m x 20.0m.”

The field at the 2024 Olympics would not have met these new requirements as it measured 30m x 20m meter for the men’s competition and 25m x 20 meters for the women’s.

Other rule changes include the approval of “period-friendly swimwear” for women’s competitors. World Aquatics defined the new rule as “Updated regulations now permit the use of specially designed swimwear for women during their menstrual periods. These swimsuits prioritize functionality and discretion while adhering to performance standards.”

There were also minor updates to swimming, diving, and artistic swimming. This included things such as changes to the size of approved backstroke ledges and adjustments to approved wetsuits and wearable technology for open water races.

Read the full list of updated rules here.