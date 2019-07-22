WJR Holder, European Champion Kliment Kolesnikov Misses Worlds 100 Back Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russian teenager Kliment Kolesnikov, SwimSwam’s 2018 World Male Swimmer of the Year and the world junior record holder in the 50, 100, and 200 back, will not advance to the final of the 100 back at the 2019 FINA World Championships after his semifinal performance Monday night in South Korea.

Kolesnikov finished ninth, one spot out of the final, in 53.44. His season-best heading into the meet was 53.03, good for fifth in the world.

He split 26.06/27.38 Monday. Everyone in the top eight was out under :26, though Kolesnikov had the fifth-fastest closing split in the field.

Kolesikov dropped the 200 back to focus on the 50 and 100 at Worlds, allowing Grigory Tarasevich to replace him in that event for Russia. He won three European Championship gold medals last summer, including in the 50 and 100 backstroke individually, along with a backstroke sweep (50/100/200) at the Summer Youth Olympics, but has been dealing with a shoulder injury this season, at one point leaving his ability to participate in Worlds at all in question.

Tying for second in the semifinal was Russian Evgeny Rylov, who was third in the world this season heading into the meet. It’s looking like he’ll be the choice for Russia’s medley relay over Kolesnikov, and Monday’s swim improved on his best time by .3 seconds.

100 Back Finals Qualifiers: