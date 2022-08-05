Wisconsin State Finalist Diver Ryan Foucault Commits to NMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Foucault, a diver from Wisconsin, has announced his verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University for the 2023-2024 season. He currently dives for Neenah High School in Wisconsin, where he is a 2-time D1 (larger schools) state qualifier and participant.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to Northern Michigan University, where I will continue my diving and academic careers in the fall of 2023! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for all their help and support! Go Wildcats!!

At the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State meet, Foucault finished 15th. He scored a total of 389.65 points. At his conference meet leading up to state, Foucault set his personal record on 1-meter, scoring 399.70 points.

Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, is a Division II school that participates in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, or GLIAC. At the 2022 championships, the Wildcat men finished 3rd out of 7 teams.

At the 2022 GLIAC Championships, NMU had two divers competing. The team was made up of Ryan Leach, a junior originally from Colorado Springs, and Ross Raatz, also a junior who is from Owosso, Michigan. Leach finished third overall in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events, scoring 400.25 and 420.60 points, respectively. Raatz did not advance to the final round of competition in either event, finishing 13th in the 1-meter and 12th in the 3-meter.

Foucault’s best 1-meter score of 399.70 would have put him 4th, just behind Leach. Because Leach and Raatz were both juniors last season, neither of them will still be at NMU once Foucault arrives in 2023, unless they use a 5th year of eligibility.

Northern Michigan does not currently have a dedicated diving coach. Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach, Heidi Voigt, took over the program in 2010.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.