Wisconsin Football Student Denied Entry to Transfer Portal…He is Enrolling in Miami Anyway

Former Wisconsin defensive back Xavier Lucas is initiating another “first” in the world of NCAA lawsuits. He is leaving his school without entering the portal, after he signed a revenue-sharing contract with Wisconsin.

This case brings up yet another question regarding the new NIL and revenue sharing deals. If an athlete is getting paid by their institution, how does that impact their ability to transfer on a whim?

Lucas was a freshman this year, and at the end of the football season last month, he signed a two-year revenue deal. After the deal went through, Lucas requested a transfer. Wisconsin refused.

The agreement he signed, which was a Big-Ten template agreement, binds athletes to their school, giving the school the right to use the player’s Name, Image, and Likeness. It also restricts other schools from being able to use the player for marketing, while still allowing players to sign outside agreements.

While at home during the holidays, Lucas learned that his father was suffering a “serious, life-threatening illness” and he wanted to transfer to be closer to home. By leaving, he would be breaking the terms of his agreement, and Wisconsin would not enter him in the portal.

Lucas hired NIL attorney Darren Heitner to represent him in a coming suit, when the two found a “loophole” in the NCAA transfer rules.

If Lucas unenrolls at Wisconsin, and enrolls at another school (Miami in this case), he would be able to compete immediately, skirting the transfer portal entirely. This is exactly what he decided to do, and he has already enrolled in Miami for the fall of 2025.

This is the first case of this nature, and Wisconsin could bring legal action against Lucas and Miami for violating the revenue-sharing agreement. If this happens, the case could set a precedent that would lead to long-lasting ripple effects across the NCAA.