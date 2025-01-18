Beyond The Lane Lines: LA2028 Olympic Venues Hit by Wildfires So Far

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 CEO of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf Dies

Ralph Fernandez, CEO of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf, died last week, leaving behind a career of dedicated service to sport.

Fernandez, aged 60, raced in two Deaflympics in cycling and served as the ICSD Technical Director of Cycling from 2010-2017. He earned the ICSD Medal of Honor in 2017.

The USA Deaf Sports Federation credits Fernandez with playing an integral role in modernizing USADSF’s systems, policies, and bylaws through his work on the USADSF Governance Committee and on the USADSF’s Online Management System (OMS).

Fernandez also led the integration of OMS tools in USADSF’s current website in order to streamline data and optimize browsing. Previously, Fernandez also implemented the ICSD’s OMS and website. Fernandez’s work in championing secure information systems significantly enhanced USADSF’s best practices and the ways in which USADSF serves its athletes.

You can read Fernandez’ obituary here.

#2 Russian Sports Minister Hopeful for ‘Fully Armed’ LA 2028 Team

The Russian Sports Minister and head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, says just a handful of athletes will be at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games but expects a ‘fully armed’ team in Los Angeles in 2028.

Degtyarev said this week, “Those [winter sport athletes] who qualify will certainly be supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Russian Olympic Committee, but at this stage there will not be many of them.

“Not all international federations are open to our participation.” (FrancsJeux)

“So for now, there will be a truncated format, but by 2028 in Los Angeles, I’m sure our team will be fully armed.”

A small number of Russian and Belarusian athletes were cleared to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris but were labeled ‘neutral’ and their flags and anthems were not seen or heard.

#3 Palisades Fire’s Impact on LA 2028

With the devastating Palisades fire wreaking havoc on the Los Angeles area, confidence in the city’s ability to host the 2028 Olympic Games has now been called into question.

Gary Roberts, a retired sports law expert, told USA TODAY Sports, “Of course there is a doomsday scenario that would force the cancellation of such major sports events

“The issue is not yes or no, but rather how severe the situation would have to get before a relocation decision would be made, and by whom and through what process would such a decision be made.’’ (USA TODAY Sports)

None of the 2028 Games’ venues have been in the path of the fires thus far, with Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman stating that the organizing committee is committed to staying within a budget of approximately $7 billion. (USA TODAY Sports)

Olympic champion Gary Hall, Jr., whose house and medals were destroyed in the fires, voiced his opinion on LA 2028.

“I don’t have faith that the mayor is going to handle this in a way that we will be able to rebound and really prepare ourselves,” he said.

“I just have very little confidence in state and city leadership. If it were just up to them, I would bet against the Olympics being held successfully,” he continued. “But It’s too early to tell if the gloom that hangs in the air thicker than smoke is substantial.” (USA TODAY Sports)

#4 Concept of Multiple Cities Holding an Olympic Games Enters Global Conversation

Japan’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential candidate Morinari Watanabe has offered up a new concept involving multiple hosts of an Olympic Games.

The 65-year-old present of the International Gymnastics Federation proposed staging a Summer Olympics simultaneously across one city from each of the five continents. The intent is to ‘share the excitement around the world’ while also reducing economic costs.

“The Olympic Games have grown so large, and it is now economically and environmentally difficult to host them in most cities,” said Watanabe. “We will study the development of the new model of the Olympic Games.” (Kyodo News)

Watanabe’s concept includes having 10 sports per host city for 50 sports. Additionally, the Games would be broadcast and streamed 24 hours a day.

Watanabe said of his ideas moving forward, “It’d be about whether the IOC wants to embrace reform or the status quo.” (Kyodo News)

#5 Irish Paralympian Nicole Turner Retires

Irish Paralympian Nicole Turner, a three-time performer across Rio, Tokyo and Paris, has announced her decision to hang up her goggles.

Turner made her Paralympic debut in Rio at just 14 years of age and was the Team Ireland flag bearer during that edition’s closing ceremony.

Turner’s highest achievement came in the form of an S6 50m fly silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Nicole has been an extraordinary ambassador for Irish para-sport since her international debut in 2015,” commented Paralympics Ireland CEO Stephen McNamara.

“Competing at one Paralympic Games is a massive achievement, but to compete at three, in addition to multiple World and European Championships, speaks to her longevity and commitment as a high-performance athlete.

“Her contribution to Irish sport and her exceptional performances will leave a lasting legacy. While we will miss seeing her compete, we congratulate her on everything she has accomplished throughout her career and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.” (Irish Times)