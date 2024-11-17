Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Peyton Scott Verbals to East Carolina for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Peyton Scott of Indiana, Pennsylvania, has announced her commitment to swim and study at East Carolina University.

“l am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the Division 1 level at East Carolina University!! I am forever grateful for my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me reach my goals. GO PIRATES 💜💛🏴‍☠️”

Scott swims for Indiana Area High School and the Indiana, Pennsylvania YMCA Piranhas. She specializes primarily in breaststroke.

In high school swimming, she clocked PBs of 1:02.03 in the 100 breast and 56.98 in the 100 fly at the 2024 WPIAL District 7 AA Championship, taking 2nd and 4th place in the respect events. Two weeks later she finished 2nd in the 100 breast (1:02.30) and 6th in the 100 fly (58.02) at the PIAA AA State Championships.

Scott wrapped up her 2023-24 short course season at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in Greensboro, where she placed 6th in the 100 breast with 1:02.81. She clocked a 2:19.03 in the 200 breast to take 17th overall, and also swam the 100 fly and 200 IM in prelims.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.03

200 breast – 2:18.74

100 fly – 56.98

200 fly – 2:17.43

200 IM – 2:08.47

Scott will be a strong addition to the ECU roster next fall. She would have been 2nd in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 breast on last year’s roster, and also would have ranked top-6 in the 100/200 fly.

