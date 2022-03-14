What Will Michael Andrew Swim at the 2022 World Championship Trials?

I know. USA Swimming is calling the April 26-30th Greensboro, NC meet the International Team Trials, but it’s a FINA World Championships selection competition. So what will Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew be swimming? That’s a tough question. The scheduled is crowed with 50s, and Michael loves racing 50 meters.

At the Pro Swim Westmont Michael dropped:

59.05 – 100m breast – gold

51.74 – 100m fly – gold

21.73 – 50 free – gold

All solid swims for Michael. For some context, Caeleb Dressel, training under Coach Anthony Nesty, is broken-down and in the hole until taper-time. Dressel said he was okay with that, that he was happy with his swims. Shaine Casas, training with Coach Eddie Reese‘s Texas Pro Team, swam fast, even winning the 100 free, and Casas kept Michael honest in the 100 fly, touching second in 51.77.

Looking back at the Indy Pro Swim in 2021, about month out from Olympic Trials, Michael swam:

58.6 – 100m breast

50.8 – 100m fly

1:56.8 – 200m IM

For the 2024 Olympic Trials Michael said he’s focusing on core events, 100 beast, 200 IM, 50 free, and it sounds like he wants to swim 100 fly as well. But this is World Champs…with all those 50 sprints. What do you think Michael will swim, and how fast will he go? This is my prediction for the World Champ Trials Greensboro schedule:

Day 1 – 100 free? I don’t think so. This is a hot tub day for Michael.

Day 2 – 50 fly? Yes, Michael drops a 22.78 for a new PB. Dressel wins with a 22.62 (though I would love to see a 200 free from Dressel).

Day 3 – 100 fly and 50 breast? I think Michael might do this crazy double. The 100 fly is first. I see a 50.60 for a new PB, touching behind Dressel, fighting off Casas. 50 breast is a 27.20 for the win.

Day 4 – 100 breast? Michael wins with 58.29.

Day 5 – 200 IM and 50 free? I want Michael to swim 200 IM at every opportunity, but he drops this to stay fresh for the 50. Michal touches in 21.39 for a PB. Dressel gets his hand on the wall in 21.29.

But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.



