Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Will Michael Andrew Swim at the 2022 World Championship Trials?

Comments: 14

I know. USA Swimming is calling the April 26-30th Greensboro, NC meet the International Team Trials, but it’s a FINA World Championships selection competition. So what will Olympic gold medalist  Michael Andrew be swimming? That’s a tough question. The scheduled is crowed with 50s, and Michael loves racing 50 meters.

At the Pro Swim Westmont Michael dropped:

  • 59.05 – 100m breast – gold
  • 51.74 – 100m fly – gold
  • 21.73 – 50 free – gold

All solid swims for Michael. For some context,  Caeleb Dressel, training under Coach Anthony Nesty, is broken-down and in the hole until taper-time.  Dressel said he was okay with that, that he was happy with his swims. Shaine Casas, training with Coach Eddie Reese‘s Texas Pro Team, swam fast, even winning the 100 free, and Casas kept Michael honest in the 100 fly, touching second in 51.77.

Looking back at the Indy Pro Swim in 2021, about month out from Olympic Trials, Michael swam:

  • 58.6 – 100m breast
  • 50.8 – 100m fly
  • 1:56.8 – 200m IM

For the 2024 Olympic Trials Michael said he’s focusing on core events, 100 beast, 200 IM, 50 free, and it sounds like he wants to swim 100 fly as well.  But this is World Champs…with all those 50 sprints. What do you think Michael will swim, and how fast will he go? This is my prediction for the World Champ Trials Greensboro schedule:

Day 1 – 100 free? I don’t think so. This is a hot tub day for Michael.

Day 2 – 50 fly? Yes, Michael drops a 22.78 for a new PB. Dressel wins with a 22.62 (though I would love to see a 200 free from Dressel).

Day 3 – 100 fly and 50 breast? I think Michael might do this crazy double. The 100 fly is first. I see a 50.60 for a new PB, touching behind Dressel, fighting off Casas.  50 breast is a 27.20 for the win.

Day 4 – 100 breast? Michael wins with 58.29.

Day 5 – 200 IM and 50 free?  I want Michael to swim 200 IM at every opportunity, but he drops this to stay fresh for the 50. Michal touches in 21.39 for a PB. Dressel gets his hand on the wall in 21.29.

But who cares what I think. What do you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Instagram here

Follow Michael Andrew on Instagram here.  

RECENT EPISODES

 

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

14
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tyson
22 minutes ago

Do you need to be vaccinated to go to worlds or has FINA not mandated vaccines to compete?

3
-2
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Tyson
11 minutes ago

…great question. Are we in a post covid world? That’s up to FINA….

2
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Tyson
8 minutes ago

It would depend on the host country’s entry requirements and Hungary has removed all its covid entry requirements.

2
0
Reply
MCH
26 minutes ago

Nothing hopefully.

9
-8
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
47 minutes ago

I agree that he drops the 200 IM, at least for this year. Just have that feeling. I say he swims all the 50s in addition to the 100 BR and 100 FL.
50 Fly – 22.69 PB 1st
50 Back – 24.59 3rd
50 Breast – 26.71 PB 1st
50 Free – 21.41 PB 1st or 2nd
100 Fly – 50.81 2nd or 3rd (I think Casas is going to have a monster meet)
100 Breast – 58.48 1st

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
11
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
36 minutes ago

1st in the 50 fly? Have you ever heard of Caeleb Remel ?

comment image

2
-7
Reply
Anonymous
Reply to  Swimfan
31 minutes ago

who is caeleb remel

3
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Anonymous
28 minutes ago

Remel aka Mister 17.6 no fins
comment image&ct=g

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Swimfan
4
-2
Reply
Anonymous
Reply to  Swimfan
17 minutes ago

thats caeleb dressel not caeleb remel

2
-2
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  Anonymous
10 minutes ago

comment image

1
-2
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Anonymous
1 minute ago

…and Coleman just sent a text – “his middle name” – hahahahaha

0
0
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Swimfan
14 minutes ago

I called Dressel first…if you read my prediction…. (But yeah, remel…? Now i have to look deep into the web to see if this means anything or if it’s a typo.)

1
0
Reply
Anonymous
Reply to  Gold Medal Mel Stewart
10 minutes ago

nvm

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Anonymous
0
-2
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Negative Nora (they/them)
16 minutes ago

….agree on Casas for sure… MA should pop a strong 100 fly after going 50.8 in the Indy Pro Swim May 2021.
50 back? I don’t think he’ll swim it (but maybe you have insider knowledge……………………….)

2
0
Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!