WEBINAR: Summer League One-Stop-Shop

Courtesy of Swimmingly, a SwimSwam partner.

From TEAM REGISTRATION to RUNNING YOUR SWIM MEETS, Swimmingly® has you covered for Summer 2022.

Like most clubs, finding ways to make the swim season simple and fun for coaches, volunteers, and swim team families is a top priority year over year. Luckily, Swimmingly® is here to make all of this possible.

Interested in learning more?

Are you getting ready for the Summer season?

If you simply don’t have access to touchpads or don’t want to deal with the headache of renting equipment, you can easily run your meets and make them more fun for everyone involved! Get ready to run FASTER SWIM MEETS, with FEWER VOLUNTEERS, and NO PAPER!

If your team is ready to take on the new, fun era of running swim meets, check out Swimmingly® today!

About Swimmingly: Swimmingly® is an easy-to-use app and platform that makes swim meets simple and fun for everyone. If you are looking to run FASTER SWIM MEETS with FEWER VOLUNTEERS and NO PAPER, Swimmingly® is for you. Join the new home of virtual swim meets!