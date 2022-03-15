Horizon League Announces 2022 #HLSD All-Academic Team

Courtesy: Horizon League
INDIANAPOLIS – Recognizing student-athletes for their success both in competition and in the classroom, the Horizon League released its 2022 Swimming and Diving All-Academic Teams and Honorable Mention Teams on Tuesday. A total of 37 student-athletes earned the honor of being named to the All-Academic Teams, while ten more were tabbed for the Honorable Mention Teams. Faculty Athletic Representatives from member institutions voted for these awards.
The All-Academic and Honorable Mention Teams are comprised of student-athletes from seven of the League’s institutions. Leading the way are IUPUI, Oakland and UIC who all had seven representatives on the All-Academic Teams. Oakland also had two athletes and UIC had three athletes named to the Honorable Mention Teams. Youngstown State followed with five athletes named to the All-Academic Teams and two athletes to the Honorable Mention Teams. Cleveland State and Green Bay both had four athletes on the All-Academic Teams with Cleveland State having two athletes and Green Bay with one athlete on the Honorable Mention Teams. Milwaukee rounds out the All-Academic Teams with three student-athletes.
The Horizon League recognizes student-athletes with seasonal Academic All-League Teams in each of its 19 championship sports. To be eligible for Horizon League All-Academic consideration, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.20 or higher (based on a 4.00 scale), have completed at least one year at the member institution, having earned 24 semester-hour or 36 quarter-hour credits, and participate in 50 percent of the team’s overall contests.
2022 #HLSD Men’s All-Academic Team (ties are not broken)
Timothy Kubacki, Cleveland State
Griffin Manning, Cleveland State
Dominik Niedzialek, Cleveland State
Ben Redman, Green Bay
Miles Rohrbaugh, Green Bay
Kevin Burke, IUPUI
Nick Cavanah, IUPUI
Nick Dibley, IUPUI
Jason Harary, IUPUI
Wes Wickens, IUPUI
Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
Christian Bart, Oakland
Mack Flowers, Oakland
Campbell Kolk, Oakland
Felix Lafortune, UIC
Kyle Lewarchick, UIC
Soma Albert, Youngstown State
Brenden Reeves, Youngstown State
Gavin Webb, Youngstown State
Men’s Honorable Mention Team
Jack Krusinski, Cleveland State
Max Boehnlein, Green Bay
Andrew Bernsdorf, Oakland
Philip DeJonge, Oakland
Liam Davis, UIC
Jeff Wiedoff, UIC
Jasper Liekens, Youngstown State
2022 #HLSD Women’s All-Academic Team (ties are not broken)
Rachel Contich, Cleveland State
Alexa Kelly, Green Bay
Esther Oswald, Green Bay
Emma Theobald, IUPUI
Lauren Thompson, IUPUI
Bella Passamani, Milwaukee
Makaila Scheiblein, Milwaukee
Taylor Bailey, Oakland
Kiera Brough, Oakland
Madelyn Cislo, Oakland
Susan LaGrand, Oakland
Lilly Culp, UIC
Beth Kelzer, UIC
Cydney Liebenberg, UIC
Anna Scovill, UIC
Victoria Thor, UIC
Mallory Pitstick, Youngstown State
Olivia Wilcox, Youngstown State
Women’s Honorable Mention Team
Ana Sofia Sousa, Cleveland State
Lizzie Zeller, UIC
Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State