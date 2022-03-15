Horizon League Announces 2022 #HLSD All-Academic Team

Courtesy: Horizon League

INDIANAPOLIS – Recognizing student-athletes for their success both in competition and in the classroom, the Horizon League released its 2022 Swimming and Diving All-Academic Teams and Honorable Mention Teams on Tuesday. A total of 37 student-athletes earned the honor of being named to the All-Academic Teams, while ten more were tabbed for the Honorable Mention Teams. Faculty Athletic Representatives from member institutions voted for these awards.

The All-Academic and Honorable Mention Teams are comprised of student-athletes from seven of the League’s institutions. Leading the way are IUPUI, Oakland and UIC who all had seven representatives on the All-Academic Teams. Oakland also had two athletes and UIC had three athletes named to the Honorable Mention Teams. Youngstown State followed with five athletes named to the All-Academic Teams and two athletes to the Honorable Mention Teams. Cleveland State and Green Bay both had four athletes on the All-Academic Teams with Cleveland State having two athletes and Green Bay with one athlete on the Honorable Mention Teams. Milwaukee rounds out the All-Academic Teams with three student-athletes.

The Horizon League recognizes student-athletes with seasonal Academic All-League Teams in each of its 19 championship sports. To be eligible for Horizon League All-Academic consideration, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.20 or higher (based on a 4.00 scale), have completed at least one year at the member institution, having earned 24 semester-hour or 36 quarter-hour credits, and participate in 50 percent of the team’s overall contests.

2022 #HLSD Men’s All-Academic Team (ties are not broken)

Timothy Kubacki, Cleveland State

Griffin Manning, Cleveland State

Dominik Niedzialek, Cleveland State

Ben Redman, Green Bay

Miles Rohrbaugh, Green Bay

Kevin Burke, IUPUI

Nick Cavanah, IUPUI

Nick Dibley, IUPUI

Jason Harary, IUPUI

Wes Wickens, IUPUI

Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee

Christian Bart, Oakland

Mack Flowers, Oakland

Campbell Kolk, Oakland

Felix Lafortune, UIC

Kyle Lewarchick, UIC

Soma Albert, Youngstown State

Brenden Reeves, Youngstown State

Gavin Webb, Youngstown State

Men’s Honorable Mention Team

Jack Krusinski, Cleveland State

Max Boehnlein, Green Bay

Andrew Bernsdorf, Oakland

Philip DeJonge, Oakland

Liam Davis, UIC

Jeff Wiedoff, UIC

Jasper Liekens, Youngstown State

2022 #HLSD Women’s All-Academic Team (ties are not broken)

Rachel Contich, Cleveland State

Alexa Kelly, Green Bay

Esther Oswald, Green Bay

Emma Theobald, IUPUI

Lauren Thompson, IUPUI

Bella Passamani, Milwaukee

Makaila Scheiblein, Milwaukee

Taylor Bailey, Oakland

Kiera Brough, Oakland

Madelyn Cislo, Oakland

Susan LaGrand, Oakland

Lilly Culp, UIC

Beth Kelzer, UIC

Cydney Liebenberg, UIC

Anna Scovill, UIC

Victoria Thor, UIC

Mallory Pitstick, Youngstown State

Olivia Wilcox, Youngstown State