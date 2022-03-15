2022 W. NCAA Previews: Will Erica Sullivan Win the 1650 from the Early Heats?

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Records:

NCAA Record – 15:03.31, 11/18/17 Katie Ledecky (Stanford)

(Stanford) NCAA Championship Record – 15:07.70, 3/17/17 Katie Ledecky (Stanford)

(Stanford) American Record – 15:03.31, 11/18/17 Katie Ledecky (Stanford)

(Stanford) U.S. Open Record – 15:03.31, 11/18/17 Katie Ledecky (Stanford)

(Stanford) Defending Champion – Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86

Last year, Paige Madden won the 1650 to complete her individual event sweep. This year, the field is young and deep. Five of the top ten seeds in the race are freshmen.

The fastest swimmer in the field, going by best time, is Erica Sullivan, a Texas freshman. Though she’s the #9 seed, and therefore won’t be in the fastest heat, Sullivan has a personal best of 15:23.81, which is nearly 20 seconds faster than anyone else in the field. She’s the #2 performer all-time in the event, behind only Katie Ledecky. As the 9th seed in the event, Sullivan will be in lane 4 of the 2nd-fastest heat, which could end up playing to her adavantage.

Sullivan has only been 15:53.80 this season, but don’t let that fool you. She hasn’t suddenly gotten 30 seconds slower in the mile. Let’s not forget, she went 15:41.81 to win Olympic Silver in the 1500 free just 8 months ago.

Tennessee’s Kristen Stege enters the meet as the top seed after winning the SEC title in a new personal best of 15:42.37 last month. Stege finished 4th last year, swimming about 4.3 seconds off her seed time. The 1650 wasn’t particularly fast at last year’s NCAAs (versus previous years), however, which makes it hard to use last year’s results to project for this year.

Emma Nordin is someone we should all keep our eyes on in the fastest heat, which will swim during finals. Nordin is the #3 seed, coming in with her season and personal best of 15:47.15, which she swam at mid season. Nordin is such an interesting swimmer in this event because she was so off her season bests at Pac-12, swimming 16:11 in the 1650 for example. That would seemingly indicate, unless there was an illness we didn’t know about, that Nordin didn’t rest at all for Pac-12s, and has her eyes set solely on NCAAs.

Louisville freshman Liberty Williams won the ACC title with a 15:43.21, marking a personal best. She’s the #2 seed in the event, so she’ll be right in the middle of the pool, next to Stege. Similarly, Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna won the Big Ten title with a new personal best of 15:47.31.

You’ve heard this story before, Caroline Pennington, a USC freshman, won the Pac-12 title in the 1650 free, swimming a personal best of 15:48.69.

Texas 5th year Evie Pfeifer took 2nd last year, and will be in the 2nd-fastest heat, alongside Erica Sullivan. Pfeifer hasn’t been under 16:00 yet this season, but her best is 15:46.41, which she swam last year to take 2nd.

Northwestern sophomore Lola Mull swam a huge personal best at Big Tens last month, breaking 16:00 for the first time in her career, nearly getting under 15:50. She swam a 15:51.38 at Big Tens, making her the #6 seed for NCAAs. A repeat performance would almost certainly put Mull on the podium.

Alabama’s Kensey McMahon, a senior, took 6th last year, swimming a 16:00.62. McMahon has a personal best of 15:43.74, which comes in as the 4th-fastest personal best in the field. McMahon hasn’t gotten super close to her 15:43 since she swam it, but she has been 15:51.71 already this season.

We’ve got another pair of freshmen to go over. Georgia freshman Abigail McCulloh went a personal best of 15:51.96 at SECs, making her the #8 seed and getting her into the fastest heat. Indiana freshman Ching Hwee Gan, who joined mid-season, is the #10 seed with a 15:53.81, which she swam at Big Tens. Notably, Gan has only swum the SCY 1650 twice before.

TOP 8 PICKS:

Darkhorse: Emma Weyant (Virginia) – Weyant, a freshman out of Virginia, is the #15 seed in the mile, coming in her with her season best of 16:02.51, which she swam at the Tennessee Invite in November. Weyant’s best event is the 400 IM, in which she won the Silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, but she’s an excellent freestyler as well. As the 15th seed, Weyant will be in the 2nd-fastest heat of the race, along with Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer, which sets her up really nicely to have people to race to get under 16:00.