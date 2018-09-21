West Fargo Releases Details of ‘Weight Belt’ Investigation, Firing

West Fargo High School varsity girls’ swim coach Ronald Hehn was fired after posting a video of a swimmer with 55 pounds hanging from weight belt early this week, and the school released more details Thursday.

The school initially cited “inappropriate coaching practices” as Hehn’s reason for dismissal. In the new report, it was revealed that West Fargo Activities Director Jay DeCann received an email from an unidentified Pennsylvania coach who said Hehn’s method “would be deemed criminal if it were used as part of our student training” after watching the video.

According to Inforum.com, the swimmer in the video was a team manager who wanted to try out the technique, which he had seen the girls’ team perform in practice. School officials interviewed four team members who had done it, and came to a few conclusions.

The first of which is that the equipment was not school-issued, the second was that swimmers asked to stop, and were denied; the third is that swimmers weren’t given a rationale for the method; the fourth was that lifeguards put a stop to the task because it “appeared dangerous.”

Additionally, the report alleges that team members were “afraid” during some of the tasks. Hehn denies that lifeguards put a stop to it, calling that part of the report “completely inaccurate.”

ValleyNewsLive says that West Fargo Public Schools released further documentation that detailed unrelated allegations of Hehn’s misconduct. SwimSwam has requested, but has not seen, those documents.

Hehn plans get legal help to challenge the school’s decision and is working with USA Swimming to publish an official statement, according to Inforum.

Steve Nolan

He’s working WITH USA Swimming on a statement?

Why?

Justin Wright

Saw the video and I can 100% confirm that what was happening in the video not only lacked any benefits, but was legitimatly harmful.

If anything, he should just be fired for thinking that it was a good idea in the first place. Intent doesn’t matter and it especially doesn’t matter if the kids voluntarily participated, it’s just bad coaching.

