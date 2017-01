UW-Milwaukee has returned from their winter training trip to Fort Lauderdale over the holidays.

The team is set to face the University of Chicago in a duel on January 14 in their first meet of the new year. After this weekends meet, the team will turn around and travel to Chicago for the UIC Invite on January 20, followed by a meet against UW-Green Bay on the 28th.

The Horizon League Championships will begin on February 22.