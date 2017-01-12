Anthony Ervin To Participate In Malama Honua Water Safety Day

WHO:                 

Two-timeOlympic Gold Medalist Anthony Ervin. He won gold in the 50-meter freestyle at 2016 Olympic Games and the 2000 Olympic Games.

 

WHAT:                

Ervin will participate in an in-water clinic, Q&A session and a meet and greet with participants at Malama Honua Water Safety Day.

 

WHEN:               

Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:30– 4:30 p.m.

Ervin will be available for brief interviews and b-roll may be filmed of the day’s activities.

                          

WHERE:            

Kokokahi YWCA

45-035 Kaneohe Bay Dr.

Kaneohe, HI 96744

