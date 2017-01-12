Anthony Ervin To Participate In Malama Honua Water Safety Day

WHO:
Two-timeOlympic Gold Medalist Anthony Ervin. He won gold in the 50-meter freestyle at 2016 Olympic Games and the 2000 Olympic Games.
WHAT:
Ervin will participate in an in-water clinic, Q&A session and a meet and greet with participants at Malama Honua Water Safety Day.
WHEN:
Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 2:30– 4:30 p.m.
Ervin will be available for brief interviews and b-roll may be filmed of the day’s activities.
WHERE:
Kokokahi YWCA
45-035 Kaneohe Bay Dr.
Kaneohe, HI 96744
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!