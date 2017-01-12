Chris Wolford Leaving Cincinnati Marlins For South Carolina Swimming

Cincinnati Marlins head coach and CEO Chris Wolford will be stepping down from his post this spring to take a job as Sports Performance Director for South Carolina Swimming.

Wolford will end a 16-year tenure with the Marlins on April 1. He will continue to coach the team through the short course season. The full Cincinnati Marlins press release is below:

Chris Wolford, Head Coach and CEO of the Cincinnati Marlins, has announced he will be stepping down April 1 at the end of the short-course season.

Coach Wolford will be leaving the Marlins to become the Sports Performance Director for South Carolina Swimming. In this role, Wolford will provide guidance and direction to coaches, parents, & athletes throughout South Carolina to combine their numerous resources to improve the sport of swimming as a whole.

Wolford led the Marlins for 16 years, making him the longest serving Head Coach in Marlins’ history. During his tenure, the Marlins have grown from 175 swimmers to over 500. The team has opened satellite locations in Norwood, Taylor HS, Oak Hills, Northern Kentucky, Sycamore High School, and Princeton High School. The Marlins have also expanded their programming to include lessons, clinics, water polo, and lifeguard training.

Much of the Marlins’ growth was fueled by successes in the water. While Wolford was Head Coach, Marlins swimmers qualified for the Pan American Games, World University Games, Olympic Trials and numerous National Junior Teams. Marlins swimmers captured over 16 Junior National Titles, Junior National Meet Records, as well as 13 National Age-Group Records. The Marlins were the 2006 Men’s Junior National Team Champions. Locally the Marlins have won 14 Junior Olympic team titles setting over 100 LSC records.

“Coach Wolford will be missed by the Cincinnati Marlins and in the Cincinnati swimming community,” said Marlins Board President, Bob Prangley. “We wish him well with his new endeavor and will begin our search for his replacement to carry on the Cincinnati Marlins exemplary tradition in swimming excellence.

About the Cincinnati Marlins

