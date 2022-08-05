Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3 finishers:

In a thrilling first final of the evening, it was a three-way battle for the title in the girl’s 200 free. Kayla Wilson and Justina Kozan separated themselves from the field early, though Jillian Cox fought back on the final 50 meters to make it a three way battle. In the end, Wilson, a Stanford commit, took home the title in 1:58.69, just four tenths off of Lia Neal’s meet record from 11 years ago.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 3 finishers:

Henry McFadden of the Jersey Wahoos dominated the A final, leading wire to wire while blasting a new lifetime best of 1:48.27 to take the junior national title. The swim also marks the 2nd fastest 15-16 boys 200 free in American history, surpassing Carson Foster and sitting only behind Luca Urlando.

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3 finishers:

Elmbrook’s Maggie Wanezek, who was the top qualifier out of the prelims, took care of business this evening by touching first in 1:00.46, a new lifetime best by three tenths. Wanezek used a strong back half to take the win, pulling away from the field over the final 15 meters.

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 54.97, Hunter Armstrong (2019)

Top 3 finishers:

In a race that came down to the touch, it was Zionsville’s Will Modglin that got his hand on the wall first to claim the junior national title in 54.41. The swim is a 1.2 second drop for the Texas commit and breaks US Olympian Hunter Armstrong’s meet record set in 2019.

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3 finishers:

Katie Christopherson of Swim Atlanta charged home over the final 50 meters to take the junior national title in 2:28.76. Christopherson split a 38.29 on the 4th 50 to overtake 14-year-old Raya Mellott, who settled for the silver. The swim marked an over 5 second drop on the day for Christopherson.

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8 finishers:

Coronado’s Nick Mahabir completed the breaststroke sweep on the week, winning the 200 breast in a new lifetime best of 2:12.54. The swim completes a full second drop on the day and now places Mahabir #4 all time in the 15-16 age group.

GIRLS 400 FREE RELAY – Timed Finals

Top 3 finishers:

Elmbrook: 3:46.64 Irvine Nova: 3:48.17 Carmel: 3:49.39

The top-seeded heat came down to a three team race, with Carmel in lane 3, Elmrbook in lane 4 and Irvine Nova in lane 8. All three teams were within a half second of one another heading into the anchor leg, but Elmbrook’s Maggie Wanezek, who won the 100 back tonight, pulled away from the field with a 55.85 anchor to post the top time of 3:46.64.

BOYS 400 FREE RELAY – Timed Finals

Top 8 finishers:

Dynamo: 3:25.12 Rose Bowl: 3:25.21 Nitro: 3:25.71

The top seeded heat was led early by the Mason Manta Rays out of lane 3, but Ronald Dalmacio made a move to put Rose Bowl in the lead after the third leg. Dynamo, who has dominated the boys relays this week, mounted a come-from-behind victory after a blazing 50.88 anchor leg from Idris Muhammed.