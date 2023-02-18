WATCH: Rhyan White’s 100 BK 4-Peat & Mona McSharry’s 100 BRMeet Record (Day 4 Race Vids)

2023 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018 Pac-12 Championships

SEC Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:51.51, Riley Gaines (UK) – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.14

Top 8:

Jenna Bridges (LSU) – 1:54.18 Callie Dickinson (UGA) – 1:54.63 Sara Stotler (TENN) – 1:54.88 Olivia Theall (TAMU) – 1:55.17 Betsy Wizard (UARK) – 1:55.35 Amanda Ray (FLOR) – 1:55.88 Greta Pelzek (SCAR) – 1:56.42

DQ: Izzy Gati (UKY) — false start

Sara Stotler controlled the race for about 185 yards, but began tightening up in the closing strokes of the race. That opened the door for both Jenna Bridges and Callie Dickinson, who passed her in the final yards to grab gold and silver. According to ESPN, Bridges is LSU’s first SEC champion in the event since 1986.

Courtesy of ugaswimdive7906

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:38.69, Shaine Casas (TAMU) – 2021 American Short Course Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:39.00, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

(UGA) – 2022 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Top 8:

Missouri fifth-year Clement Secchi led from start to finish in the men’s 200 fly. Secchi is a transfer, and this is his first SEC championship and now he’s won a conference title. He clocked 1:41.07 to win, holding off a charge from Joaquín González Piñero, who along with Mason Wilby, made his move on the back half of the race.

Courtesy of ugaswimdive7906

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.74, Katharine Berkoff (NCSU) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020 SEC Championships

(BAMA) – 2020 SEC Championships SEC Championship Record: 50.02, Rhyan White (BAMA) – 2020

(BAMA) – 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.89

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.46

Top 8:

Alabama fifth-year Rhyan White completed the first women’s 100 backstroke 4-peat in SEC history. She won in 50.92 after setting a blistering pace from the start. Silver and bronze medalists Josephine Fuller and Eboni McCarty both posted lifetime bests for their medal winning swims.

Courtesy of ugaswimdive7906

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

(UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships SEC Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships

(UGA) – 2022 NCAA Championships SEC Championship Record: 44.10, Zane Waddell (BAMA) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 45.87

Top 8:

Adam Chaney (FLOR) – 44.18 Nate Stoffle (AUB) – 45.01 Michael Laitarovsky (SCAR) – 45.27 Bradley Dunham (UGA) – 45.44 Matthew Menke (BAMA) – 45.51 Wesley Ng (UGA) – 45.71 Jack Dahlgren (UMIZ) – 45.88 Nick Simons (TENN) – 46.03

Adam Chaney left no doubt that he would defend his 100 backstroke title. He was out in a blistering 20.83 to his feet and stopped the clock in 44.18, a new personal best and school record. He won the event handily, as the only swimmer under 45 seconds. Nate Stoffle of Auburn nearly joined him sub-45, as he collected silver in 45.01.

Courtesy of tamuswim

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 57.18, Mona McSharry (TENN) – 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 57.28, Breeja Larson (TAMU) – 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.10

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 59.87

Top 8:

Mona McSharry defended her 100 breaststroke title in record-setting fashion, breaking the championship record which had stood since 2014. Additionally, with her final time of 57.25, McSharry scared her own SEC record of 57.18.

Courtesy of tamuswim

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (IU) – 2018 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 50.03, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 52.20

Top 8:

It was a Florida Gator 1-2 in the men’s 100 breast as it came down to the touch between Dillon Hillis and Aleksas Savickas. Hillis got the better of Savickas by just five-hundredths, 51.02 to 51.07. Their teammate Julian Smith collected a sixth-place finish, while Reid Mikuta and Ben Patton repeated their third and fourth place finishes from 2022.

Courtesy of tamuswim. Video only includes the ‘A’ flight of relays.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass) – 2022 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) — 2022 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.38

Top 8:

Alabama (White, Wiseman, Jones, Antoniou) – 3:28.46 Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Stotler, Douthwright) – 3:28.78 Florida (Runnels, Kucheran, Peoples, Cronk) – 3:29.98 Georgia – 3:31.01 Kentucky/Arkansas – 3:31.74 (tie) Texas A&M – 3:31.89 LSU – 3:32.08

With their defense of both their 200 and 400 medley relay titles, Alabama has now swept the medley relays at the 2023 SEC Championships. They went with the same lineup that they did in the 200 medley relay, and despite a back and forth battle with Tennessee, they were able to pull out the win by over three-tenths.

Courtesy of tamuswim. Video only includes the ‘A’ flight of relays.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas (Shebat, Licon, Schooling, Conger) – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 3:01.00, Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Friese, Smith) — 2022 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:02.17, Alabama (Waddell, Bell, Sesvold, Berneburg) — 2020 SEC Championships

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8:

Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff) – 2:59.48 (SEC + MEET RECORD) Tennessee (Lierz, Houlie, Crooks, Caribe) – 3:02.51 Auburn (N. Stoffle, Mikuta, A. Stoffle, Makinen) – 3:03.03 Missouri – 3:03.14 Texas A&M – 3:04.95 LSU – 3:07.02 Georgia – 3:07.41 South Carolina – 3:08.32

Chaney, Hillis, Josh Liendo, and Macguire McDuff shattered the SEC record in a blazing 2:59.48, the second fastest 400 medley relay of all-time. They scared the NCAA record of 2:59.22, and broke the SEC record they set last season by over a second and a half.