Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Men Break ACC Record and Meet Record with 400 Medley Relay Win in 3:01.10

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State broke both the ACC record and meet record with its time of 3:01.10 in the men’s 400 medley relay, which capped the fourth night of swimming at the 2023 ACC Championships on Friday night.

The quartet of Kacper Stokowski (44.67), Mason Hunter (50.86), Nyls Korstanje (44.33), and Luke Miller (41.24) combined to lower the Wolfpack’s own meet record of 3:01.88 from last year’s ACC Championships. NC State’s time of 3:01.10 was also under the previous ACC record of 3:01.52 set by Louisville at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Check out a splits comparison between the three records below:

Splits Comparison, 400 Medley Relay ACC Records

New ACC Record vs. Old ACC Record vs. Old ACC Championships Meet Record

NC State, 2023 ACCs Louisville, 2021 NCAAs NC State, 2022 ACCs
100 back Kacper Stokowski, 44.67 Mitchell Whyte, 45.03 Kacper Stokowski, 44.39
100 breast Mason Hunter, 50.86 Evgenii Somov, 50.68 Rafal Kusto, 51.55
100 fly Nyls Korstanje, 44.33 Nick Albiero, 44.09 Nyls Korstanje, 44.52
100 free Luke Miller, 41.24 Haridi Sameh, 41.72 Samuel Hoover, 41.42
400 medley relay total 3:01.10 3:01.52 3:01.88

Stokowski was slightly slower than his leadoff leg from last year’s squad that set the meet record, but every other leg of the relay was quicker than last year.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

  • NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Record: 3:01.52, Louisville — 2021 NCAA Championships
  • ACC Championships Record: 3:01.88, NC State — 2022
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8:

  1. NC State — 3:01.10
  2. Virginia — 3:03.29
  3. Louisville — 3:03.37
  4. Virginia Tech — 3:03.40
  5. Pitt — 3:06.70
  6. UNC — 3:07.82
  7. Notre Dame — 3:07.82
  8. Florida State — 3:08.08

Second through fourth place were only separated by just 0.11 seconds in this race. UVA’s Jack Aikins (45.82), Noah Nichols (51.01), Tim Connery (45.11), and Matt Brownstead (41.35) finished second, Louisville’s Charlie Crush (46.73), Denis Petrashov (50.43), Dalton Lowe (44.63), and Abdelraham Elaraby (41.52) placed third, while Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (44.59), AJ Pouch (51.87), Mario Molla Yanes (45.28), and Luis Dominguez Calonge (41.66) finished fourth.

Ramadan’s 100 back leadoff is a massive best time, beating out the 45.48 he swam at this year’s Virginia Tech invite.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY THREE:

Men:

  1. NC State — 1163
  2. Louisville — 727.5
  3. Virginia Tech — 688
  4. Virginia — 659
  5. Notre Dame — 585.5
  6. Florida State — 474
  7. UNC — 459
  8. Pitt — 438.5
  9. Georgia Tech — 33.5
  10. Duke — 228
  11. Miami — 150
  12. Boston College — 123

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!