NC State Men Break ACC Record and Meet Record with 400 Medley Relay Win in 3:01.10

NC State broke both the ACC record and meet record with its time of 3:01.10 in the men’s 400 medley relay, which capped the fourth night of swimming at the 2023 ACC Championships on Friday night.

The quartet of Kacper Stokowski (44.67), Mason Hunter (50.86), Nyls Korstanje (44.33), and Luke Miller (41.24) combined to lower the Wolfpack’s own meet record of 3:01.88 from last year’s ACC Championships. NC State’s time of 3:01.10 was also under the previous ACC record of 3:01.52 set by Louisville at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Check out a splits comparison between the three records below:

Splits Comparison, 400 Medley Relay ACC Records

New ACC Record vs. Old ACC Record vs. Old ACC Championships Meet Record

Stokowski was slightly slower than his leadoff leg from last year’s squad that set the meet record, but every other leg of the relay was quicker than last year.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas — 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 3:01.52, Louisville — 2021 NCAA Championships

ACC Championships Record: 3:01.88, NC State — 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 8:

NC State — 3:01.10 Virginia — 3:03.29 Louisville — 3:03.37 Virginia Tech — 3:03.40 Pitt — 3:06.70 UNC — 3:07.82 Notre Dame — 3:07.82 Florida State — 3:08.08

Second through fourth place were only separated by just 0.11 seconds in this race. UVA’s Jack Aikins (45.82), Noah Nichols (51.01), Tim Connery (45.11), and Matt Brownstead (41.35) finished second, Louisville’s Charlie Crush (46.73), Denis Petrashov (50.43), Dalton Lowe (44.63), and Abdelraham Elaraby (41.52) placed third, while Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan (44.59), AJ Pouch (51.87), Mario Molla Yanes (45.28), and Luis Dominguez Calonge (41.66) finished fourth.

Ramadan’s 100 back leadoff is a massive best time, beating out the 45.48 he swam at this year’s Virginia Tech invite.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY THREE:

Men: