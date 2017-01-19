WATCH: The Lighter Side Of Being A Swimmer

SwimSwam reader and Utah Swimming commit Felix Chiun is back at it again with his latest video, featuring his Saturday morning practice mixed in with some stunning shots of California.

Check out what Felix has to say about this new clip:

“In contrast to the last two videos, I wanted to show the lighter side of being a swimmer. It starts off fairly gloomy as waking up for practice is probably the least enjoyable part of the day; but there is a turning point in the mood of the entire video when we get together and do a team cheer. I think this is what makes our team stand out from the rest. We are such a tightly knit group of teammates and doing a cheer after every single practice not only supports that, but helps us get even closer. After practice, we love to joke around and play small pranks on each other brightening the mood for the rest of the day. Later in the day, a few of my teammates and I decide to take a bit of a drive to San Francisco and relax. This was to contradict last week’s video about why swimmers could never hang out. The point was to show that we do enjoy hanging out with friends very much (after a nice long nap) but sometimes we really don’t have the energy to.”

About Felix Chiun:

I am a 17 year old high school senior from Cupertino, CA and have been swimming competitively for about nine years now at De Anza Cupertino Aquatics (DACA). Next year, I am committed to swim and study at the University of Utah. This video was inspired by all the attention swimming gets during the Olympics but the attention it lacks outside of the Olympics. The goal I had in mind when making this video was to have swimmers who share this same “frustration” share it with their non-swimmer friends to explain how there is much more to swimming than they think they know. I love making videos on my free time so I plan on making much more related videos on a regular basis.

Click the link to see Felix’s video: The most underrated sport