Watch Kolesnikov’s 100 IM World Junior Record From Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

It was a record-breaking race in tonight’s men’s 100m IM, with Russian teen Kliment Kolesnikov breaking through the pack with the gold medal. Kolesnikov stunned veterans and the 2016 World Champion Michael Andrew of America with his winning time of 50.63, a new Championship Record.

Kolesnikov’s mark also checks-in as a new World Junior Record, while runner-up Marco Orsi‘s time of 51.03 registered a new Italian National Record for the 27-year-old. Japan’s Hiromasa Fujimori doubled up on his 200m IM bronze with another medal of the same color in this sprint event. Fujimori touched in 51.53, just .23 off of Kosuke Hagino’s Japanese National Record.

Defending champion Michael Andrew finished 4th in 51.58, over two-tenths faster than his winning time from 2016.