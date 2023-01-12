Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Grimes Win 800 Free as Sandpipers Go 1-2-3; PSS Knoxville Day 1 Race Videos

by Spencer Penland 0

January 11th, 2023 News, Video

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In this post you’ll find race videos from the first day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. It was a short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free, which was a timed finals event. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Katie Grimes (SAND) – 8:27.73
  2. Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 8:32.60
  3. Bella Sims (SAND)- 8:34.04
  4. Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 8:34.26
  5. Maddie Waggoner (JW) – 8:43.10
  6. Sierra Schmidt (SUN) – 8:43.12
  7. Kristen Stege (TENN) – 8:43.13
  8. Caroline Pennington (UN) – 8:45.32

In a Katie Ledecky-less field, Katie Grimes put up a solid January swim of 8:27.73 to win the women’s 800 free by a comfortable margin. It was a Sandpipers sweep, as teammates Claire Weinstein (8:32.60) and Bella Sims (8:34.04) were second and third respectively.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

  • World Record: 7:32.12 — Lin Zhang, CHN (2009)
  • World Junior Record: 7:43.37 — Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)
  • American Record: 7:39.36 — Bobby Finke (2021)
  • U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32 — Bobby Finke (2022)
  • Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 — Michael McBroom, USA (2014)

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:53.10
  2. Bobby Finke (SPA) – 7:56.97
  3. Charlie Clark (OSU) – 7:58.16
  4. Kieran Smith (RACT) – 8:03.63
  5. Michael Brinegar (OSU) – 8:03.69
  6. Jack Little (TENN) – 8:12.40
  7. Rafael Ponce de Leon (TENN) – 8:13.03
  8. Luke Whitlock (FAST) – 8:15.06

Ahmed Hafnaoui was great in his return to racing, getting out in front and maintaining his lead through the back half of the race.

0
