WATCH: Grimes Win 800 Free as Sandpipers Go 1-2-3; PSS Knoxville Day 1 Race Videos

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2022
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
In this post you’ll find race videos from the first day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. It was a short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free, which was a timed finals event. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- American Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68 — Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
Top 8 Finishers:
- Katie Grimes (SAND) – 8:27.73
- Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 8:32.60
- Bella Sims (SAND)- 8:34.04
- Jillian Cox (TXLA) – 8:34.26
- Maddie Waggoner (JW) – 8:43.10
- Sierra Schmidt (SUN) – 8:43.12
- Kristen Stege (TENN) – 8:43.13
- Caroline Pennington (UN) – 8:45.32
In a Katie Ledecky-less field, Katie Grimes put up a solid January swim of 8:27.73 to win the women’s 800 free by a comfortable margin. It was a Sandpipers sweep, as teammates Claire Weinstein (8:32.60) and Bella Sims (8:34.04) were second and third respectively.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 7:32.12 — Lin Zhang, CHN (2009)
- World Junior Record: 7:43.37 — Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)
- American Record: 7:39.36 — Bobby Finke (2021)
- U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32 — Bobby Finke (2022)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 — Michael McBroom, USA (2014)
Top 8 Finishers:
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:53.10
- Bobby Finke (SPA) – 7:56.97
- Charlie Clark (OSU) – 7:58.16
- Kieran Smith (RACT) – 8:03.63
- Michael Brinegar (OSU) – 8:03.69
- Jack Little (TENN) – 8:12.40
- Rafael Ponce de Leon (TENN) – 8:13.03
- Luke Whitlock (FAST) – 8:15.06
Ahmed Hafnaoui was great in his return to racing, getting out in front and maintaining his lead through the back half of the race.