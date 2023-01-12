WATCH: Grimes Win 800 Free as Sandpipers Go 1-2-3; PSS Knoxville Day 1 Race Videos

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

In this post you’ll find race videos from the first day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. It was a short session, featuring only the men’s and women’s 800 free, which was a timed finals event. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

Top 8 Finishers:

In a Katie Ledecky-less field, Katie Grimes put up a solid January swim of 8:27.73 to win the women’s 800 free by a comfortable margin. It was a Sandpipers sweep, as teammates Claire Weinstein (8:32.60) and Bella Sims (8:34.04) were second and third respectively.

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12 — Lin Zhang, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37 — Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)

American Record: 7:39.36 — Bobby Finke (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 7:43.32 — Bobby Finke (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 7:49.96 — Michael McBroom, USA (2014)

Top 8 Finishers:

Ahmed Hafnaoui was great in his return to racing, getting out in front and maintaining his lead through the back half of the race.