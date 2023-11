WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Swim Fastest 100 Free Relay Split of All-Time With 45.18

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Gretchen Walsh had. a. night. Not only did she swim the fastest 100 freestyle relay split of all time with a 45.18 of the third leg of Virginia’s 400 free relay, Walsh also unofficially swam the fastest 100 butterfly of all time with a 48.30 during the 100 freestyle. Although it is an official time, the swim does not count towards any official records (NCAA, American, U.S. Open). Watch Walsh swim butterfly in lane 8 (closest to the camera) during the 100 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 8:

Virginia – 3:07.60 Tennessee – 3:13.64 Alabama – 3:13.95 Arkansas – 3:16.85 Tennessee ‘C’ – 3:18.14 Tennessee ‘B’ – 3:18.38 Virginia ‘C’ – 3:19.34 Kentucky – 3:20.43

WOMEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 8:

Cavan Gormsen, Fr, Virginia – 16:08.99 Aly Breslin, Sr, Tennessee – 16:11.65 Madelyn Donohoe, 5Y, Virginia – 16:21.19 Sophia Knapp, So, Virginia – 16:23.32 Lauren Wetherell, Jr, Tennessee – 16:24.45 Kate McCarville, Jr, Tennessee – 16:26.43 Caroline Benda, Jr, Kentucky – 16:26.55 Liberty Williams, Sr, Alabama – 16:28.25

MEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 8:

Martin Espernberger, So, Tennessee – 1:41.78 Ryan Merani, So, Kentucky – 1:43.28 Sebastien Sergile, So, Virginia – 1:43.41 Matt Styczen, Jr, Virginia – 1:45.28 Aidan Crisci, So, Tennessee – 1:45.68 Gus Rothrock, Jr, Tennessee – 1:46.01 Colin Bitz, Jr, Virginia – 1:46.91 Zane Rosely, Sr, Kentucky – 1:46.97

MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 8: