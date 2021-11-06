Watch: Emma Weyant’s 4:05 400 IM, Other Texas-UVA Day 1 Women’s Race Videos

Virginia vs. Texas

The University of Texas and University of Virginia clashed earlier today in a battle at UVA. Pool records fell right and left, and the score remains tight as the two teams will resume competition Saturday morning.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

The UVA women – Gretchen Walsh (23.33), Alexis Wenger (26.51), Alex Walsh (23.04), and Kate Douglass (21.37) came out swinging with a 1:34.25. That’s the fastest time in the country by 0.40s, besting the same quartet’s time from three weeks ago against Cal. That time also shattered the pool record of 1:35.40 from 2020. Wenger and Douglass were part of the previous record-setting relay team, with Douglass swimming fly then.

Texas may have lost by almost three seconds, but their time of 1:37.11 means they are the 4th-fastest team this season. Julia Cook led off in 24.53, Anna Elendt split 27.37 on breast, Olivia Bray nearly matched Walsh’s fly split (23.05), and Bridget Semunuk anchored in 22.16.

Women’s 400 IM

No surprise here, as Olympic medalist Emma Weyant led from start to finish. Her time of 4:05.68 set a new pool record, breaking the mark of 4:11.20 that Claire Crippen set back in 2009. Teammate Ella Nelson took 2nd in 4:08.10, also under the old pool record, and Weyant and Nelson now rank 1st and 4th in the nation this season.

Women’s 200 Free

The Texas women finally got into the win column courtesy of a 1:45.88 by Kelly Pash. That moves her to #4 in the nation so far this season.

Women’s 50 Free

And we’re back to breaking pool records. Kate Douglass‘s 22.07 downs Caitlin Cooper’s mark 22.13 from 2018. Douglass has already been a tad faster this season; her 21.96 from the Cal dual meet puts her at #3 in the NCAA, behind Maggie MacNeil (21.78) and teammate Gretchen Walsh (21.88).

Women’s 200 Fly

Aaaand we’re back to close races and fast times. Texas’ Emma Sticklen got her hand on the wall first, touching in 1:54.56. Teammate Kelly Pash was right behind her at 1:54.57, then UVA’s Alex Walsh at 1:54.79.

Those are now the three fastest times in the country this season. All three of those women had previously been in the top four in the nation, with Walsh previously having the top time at 1:55.07. Sticklen just missed Jennifer Markkand’s 2018 pool record of 1:54.43.

Women’s 100 Back

Gretchen Walsh shaved 0.03s off of her time from the Cal dual. Her time of 51.12 downs the pool the record of 51.56, set by Courtney Batholomew in 2015. Walsh remains #2 in the nation this season. Texas’ Olivia Bray took 2nd in 52.36, putting her at #6 in the nation.

Women’s 100 Breast

Alexis Wenger took down her own pool record, popping a 58.88 that improves on the previous mark of 59.58. Texas’ Anna Elendt kept it fairly close, touching 2nd at 59.33. Wenger remains at #2 this season, while Elendt moves to #6.

Women’s 1000 Free

Fans were treated to a duel between freshmen Olympic medalists, but today, the one who won an IM medal finished ahead of the one who won a distance free medal. UVA’s Emma Weyant beat Texas’ Erica Sullivan, 9:42.71 to 9:47.39. That appears to be the 2nd-fastest time of Weyant’s career, and she’s now the fastest swimmer in the nation so far this season.

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Kate Douglass led off in 48.44, followed by Gretchen Walsh (47.77), Lexi Cuomo (49.28), and Alex Walsh (48.65). Their combined time of a 3:14.14 is the top time in the nation by two seconds, and also shatters the pool record of 3:16.62 from 2020. The Texas quartet of Bridget Semenuk (49.21), Kelly Pash (48.17), Julia Cook (49.42), and Kyla Leibel (49.54) put together a 3:16.34. That time was also under the pool record and now puts the Longhorns at #2 in the nation this season.