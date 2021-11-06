Alabama Sweeps LSU at Home, but Curry Nabs #2 200 Free Time This Season

Alabama vs. Louisiana State

Friday, November 5, 2021

Alabama Aquatics Centrer, Tuscaloosca, AL

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Scores: Women: Alabama 194.5, LSU 105.5 Men: Alabama 170, LSU 130



The LSU Tigers hit the road this weekend to take on SEC foes, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in what was the first SEC action for each team this season. Notably, these two teams are both under new head coaches this year, with Rick Bishop having taken over LSU, and Margo Geer moving up from volunteer assistant to head coach at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide came in at #8 (women) and #14 (men), in our first round of power rankings, while the LSU women were unranked and we had the men at #21. While those rankings are primarily focused on NCAA potential, that ordering still held true for this dual meet, as Alabama defeated LSU in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

Women’s Recap

The Crimson Tide rolled in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. US Olympian Rhyan White led off with a 24.88 backstroke leg, followed by Avery Wiseman (27.75), Morgan Scott (23.85) and Kalia Antoniou (22.22). Their time of 1:38.70 put them nearly three seconds ahead of LSU’s squad.

Next, Kensey McMahon won the 1000 free by over 15 seconds, touching in 9:53.48. McMahon came back later in the evening to win the 500 free in 4:52.29.

White also doubled, sweeping the backstrokes with times of 53.27 and 1:55.68. That 200 time put her at #7 in the nation so far this season. White finished 2nd in both backstroke events at last year’s NCAA championships.

Alabama swept the breaststrokes as well, courtesy of Avery Wiseman. She won by solid margins in both events, going 1:01.18 in the 100 and 2:11.44 in the 200. Likewise, Kalia Antoniou picked up a pair of wins, sweeping the sprint freestyles with a 22.70 and a 49.98.

Cora Dupre won the 200 free in 1:48.28, Ashley Voelkerding won the 100 fly in 55.28, and Diana Petkova won the 200 IM in 2:02.88, as the Crimson Tide took all but one individual swimming event.

Antoniou (49.89), Morgan Scott (50.51), Dupre (50.00) and Jada Surrell-Norwood (50.35) closed out the session with a 3:20.76 in the 400 free relay.

Louisiana State’s strength was on display in the diving events, where Montserrat Lavenant won the 1m with a score of 293.63 and Helle Tuxen won the 3m with a 346.43

The Tigers’ lone swimming win came from Hannah Bellina, who held off McMahon in the 200 fly to win in 2:00.04. Katarina Milutinovich came close to winning twice, finishing just behind Dupre in the 200 free with a 1:48.65 and touching after Antoniou in the 100 free, with a 50.30.

Men’s Recap

LSU’s Brooks Curry was the big star on the men’s side, but Alabama’s depth prevailed, as they won by a 40-point margin.

Curry, another US Olympian, got things moving early on, as he rocked a 1:34.27 in the 200 free, a time which puts him at #2 in the nation so far this season, and only 0.11s behind Michigan’s Jake Mitchell.

That appears to be Curry’s fastest 200 free time outside of a championship meet, and he swam 1:35.86 at this same meet almost exactly a year ago, before ultimately placing 6th at NCAAs in the event.

After that 200 free, Curry won the 50 free in 19.95 and the 100 free in 43.98. He also dropped an eye-popping 42.33 split on LSU’s 400 free relay, on par with a couple of other sub-43 splits we saw at the Texas-UVA dual meet today.

LSU also got a pair of wins from diver Juan Hernandez, who took the 1m with a score of 402.30 and the 3m with a 443.10 Mitch Mason won the 200 breast in 2:01.96, just ahead of Alabama’s Nicholas Perera (2:02.04) in one of the closer races of the day, and Ryan Warmbier won the 500 free in 4:32.01.

Alabama also got a triple, courtesy of Matthew Menke. After leading off Alabama’s 200 medley relay in 21.91, he swept the backstrokes with times of 47.68 and 1:46.28. He then wrapped up his day with a 1:48.72 victory in the 200 IM, defeating teammate Nicholas Perera by nearly two seconds.

Perera, however, did get a win of his own, thanks to 1:49.94 in the 200 fly. Bernardo De Almeida won the other fly event for Alabama, clocking a 47.86 in the 100f.

NC State transfer Gil Kiesler won the 1000 free in 9:30.63, and Derek Maas took the 100 breast in 53.51.

Despite Curry’s split, Alabama closed out the night with a win in the 400 free relay. Jonathan Berneburg led the Crimson Tide with a 43.72 split, en route to a 2:57.25 victory.

Alabama Release

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama swimming and diving picked up decisive wins over the LSU Tigers Friday afternoon at the Alabama Aquatic Center in the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference opener. The UA women downed the Tigers 194.5-105.5, while the men came out on top 170-130.

Both the Tide men and women go to 3-0-0 overall and 1-0-0 in SEC competition, while the Tigers drop to 4-1-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the SEC. The Alabama women won 11 individual races and both relays against LSU, while the Tide men won seven individual races and both relays.

Head Coach Margo Geer Said

"I was really pleased with the way we competed today. This was our toughest opponent of the season and we rose to the challenge in a lot of spots, bringing a lot of good energy at our home pool. We still have a lot of work to do as we continue to prepare for our mid-season invitational, but today was a step in the right direction."

Crimson Tide Women

Rhyan White , Avery Wiseman , Morgan Scott and Kalia Antoniou got the women rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:38.70)

, , and got the women rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:38.70) White also won the 100 (53.27) and 200 (1:55.68) backstrokes, while Wiseman won both the 100 (1:01.18) and 200 (2:11.44) breaststrokes for the second time this season

Kensey McMahon won both the 1,000 (9:53.48) and 500 (4:52.59) freestyles to sweep the distance events

won both the 1,000 (9:53.48) and 500 (4:52.59) freestyles to sweep the distance events Cora Dupre won the 200 freestyle with a 1:48.28, while Antoniou secured the sprint sweep for the Alabama women by taking top honors in the 50 (22.70) and 100 (49.98) freestyles

won the 200 freestyle with a 1:48.28, while Antoniou secured the sprint sweep for the Alabama women by taking top honors in the 50 (22.70) and 100 (49.98) freestyles Ashley Voelkerding secured the 100 butterfly (55.28) title, while Diana Petkova won the final individual race of the day, the 200 individual medley (2:02.88)

secured the 100 butterfly (55.28) title, while won the final individual race of the day, the 200 individual medley (2:02.88) Antoniou, Morgan Scott , Dupre and Jada Surrell-Norwood capped the women’s meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.75)

Alabama Men

Matt Menke , Derek Maas , Bernardo Bondra de Almeida & Jonathan Berneburg started things off with a 200 medley relay win (1:26.49)

, , & started things off with a 200 medley relay win (1:26.49) Menke followed up the relay victory with a trio of individual titles, winning the 100 (47.68) and 200 (1:46.28) backstrokes as well as the 200 individual medley (1:48.72)

Gil Kiesler won the first individual event for the men, taking top honors in the 1,000 freestyle (9:30.63), while Maas won the 100 breaststroke (53.51) by nearly a second later in the meet

won the first individual event for the men, taking top honors in the 1,000 freestyle (9:30.63), while Maas won the 100 breaststroke (53.51) by nearly a second later in the meet Nicholas Perera touched first in the 200 butterfly in a time 1:49.94, while Bondra de Almeida won the 100 butterfly (47.86)

touched first in the 200 butterfly in a time 1:49.94, while Bondra de Almeida won the 100 butterfly (47.86) Alves, Berneburg, Bondra de Almeida and Maas closed the men’s meet strong, by winning the 400 freestyle (2:57.25)

Next Up

Following its meet with LSU, Alabama hits the road for its mid-season invitational in Knoxville, Tenn., competing at the Tennessee Invitational Nov. 18-20

Follow Alabama swimming and diving on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at AlabamaSwimDive.

