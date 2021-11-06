Penn’s Lia Thomas Blasts a 1:46 200 Free But Columbia Ekes Out the Win at Home

Columbia University vs. University of Pennsylvania Dual Meet

November 5, 2021

Percy Uris Natatorium, New York, New York

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Women: Columbia 158-Penn 142



Columbia women’s swimming and diving team hosted the Penn women on Friday at Percy Uris Natatorium in New York. While Penn senior Lia Thomas took home a pair of gold medals in the 200 free and 100 free with margins of 5.4 seconds and 1.3 seconds, the Lions edged the Quakers 151-142 in their home pool.

Thomas, who swam as Will Thomas on the Quakers’ men’s team as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, took the 2020-21 season off and is swimming with the women’s team as a senior this season. She told Penn Today, “Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport and being able to continue is very rewarding.”

She contributed three first-place finishes and a second, winning the 200 free (1:46.92) and the 100 free (50.35) and contributing to the winning 200 medley relay (22.76 anchor) and runner-up 200 free relay (22.74 anchor). Her 100 and 200 free times were not far off the Penn women’s team’s records (49.37/1:45.69), and her time in the 200 free ranks her 9th in the NCAA so far this season.

Thomas’ teammate, freshman Vanessa Chong, won three individual events and contributed the fly leg (25.08) on the winning 200 medley relay. Chong went 2:00.87 to beat classmate Joy Jiang (2:03.11) in the 200 fly. She also won the 100 fly (55.50) and the 200 IM (2:03.45). Runner-up in the IM was teammate Anna Boeckman (2:06.32), who also finished second in the 200 breast. Other top performers for the Quakers included Anna Kalandadze, who won the 1000 free (10:06.78) and was runner-up in the 500 (5:00.71) and Hannah Kannan, who won the 100 back (57.42) and placed third in the 200 back (2:04.08). Junior Margot Kaczorowski was runner-up to Thomas in the 100 free (51.71).

Columbia had big performances from sophomores Allegra Walker and Aziza Ganihanova, junior Olivia Jubin, and first-years Emily MacDonald and Allison Martin.

Ganihanova was runner-up in the 1000 free, an event that otherwise favors the Quakers. She won the 200 back (2:00.31) and was third in the 200 IM (2:06.67).

Jubin (1:52.34) and Martin (1:52.85) were second and third behind Thomas in the 200 free. Jubin won the 500 free (4:57.78) and came in fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.72). Martin added a second place in the 100 fly (56.34).

Walker won the 100 breast (1:04.51) and 200 breast (2:19.74).

MacDonald kicked off her Columbia career with a win in the 50 free (23.77) ahead of teammate Isabelle Arevalo (23.92) and Penn’s Kaczorowski (23.93). MacDonald also took third in the 100 free (52.45).

Penn swept the top three positions in 1-meter diving with sophomore Alice Diakova (291.90 points), freshman Macy Pine (274.50), and senior Brighida Rosendahl (261.90).