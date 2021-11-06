Rex Maurer and Matthew Chai Battle to 4:17s in 500 Free at Kevin Perry Invite

2021 Kevin B. Perry Invite

November 4-7, 2021

Splash! La Mirada Regional Aquatics Center, La Mirada, California/

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 CA Kevin B Perry Senior Meet @RMDA v1” (search “Perry”)

Rex Maurer, the #2 recruit in the high school class of 2023, made his case for #1 on Friday night at the Kevin B. Perry Invite in Los Angeles.

Maurer swam a 4:17.52 in the 500 free final, winning a blistering head-to-head battle with senior Cal commit Matthew Chai, who was a tenth back in 4:27.27.

Maurer was already the top-ranked swimmer in the class in the 500 free with a best of 4:19.57, which he knocked two seconds off on Friday.

Maurer’s closing 100 meter split is what set him apart in this race from Chai, making up a full-second deficit in the last two laps, and against his previous personal best.

Maurer previous PB Rex Maurer Splits Matthew Chai Splits 100y 48.74 48.39 49.91 200y 52.8 53.08 42.17 300y 53.66 53.54 52.44 400y 52.78 52.35 51.78 500y 51.59 50.16 51.32

Not to be overlooked, the time was also a personal best for Chai by almost 6 seconds.

Chai is a very good distance freestyler, and this 500 free is almost a ‘sprint’ for him, and he showed much-improved ‘speed’ in the event. His time surpasses Liam Custer’s 4:18.49 that was the best time in the class when we did our spring re-rank. Chai was unranked at that time, but with his latest drops, almost definitely will be when we re-evaluate the class later in the season.

He also dropped 19 seconds off his previous best time in the 1000 free, touching in 8:55.87. His best time entering the meet was 9:15.00.

In that 1000 free on Thursday, Chai won handily over the runner-up Maurer. Maurer was 2nd in 9:07.55, which is an 11.5 seconds improvement off his previous personal best. The 200 and 500 frees are Maurer’s best events (he just missed the US Junior National Team in the 400 free by .16 seconds), so a big drop in the 1000 shows an expansion of his range. He also split 1:37 on the anchor of an 800 free relay and 20.12 on the anchor of a 200 medley relay.

Maurer’s parents Lea and Erik Maurer were both NCAA Champions at Stanford, and Lea, an Olympic gold medalist, is the current interim head coach at USC.

The top performance on the girls’ side so far came from a pair of youngsters at the top of the table. 15-year old Teagan O’Dell won in 22.78, after a 22.61 in prelims, and 14-year old Bella Brito finished 2nd in 22.88.

That ties Brito with Olympic gold medalist Amanda Weir as the 28thf-best time in 13-14 age group history in the 50 free. Those are the first two swims by any 15-and-under this season under 23 seconds.

Other Day 1 & 2 Highlights