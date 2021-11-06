Watch: Carson Foster’s 3:40 400 IM, Other Texas-UVA Day 1 Men’s Race Videos

Virginia vs. Texas

The University of Texas and University of Virginia clashed earlier today in a battle at UVA. While it’s a tight contest on the women’s side, the Longhorn men have won every event so far, despite the Cavaliers making it close in a few races.

All races videos except 1000 free courtesy of YouTube user James Foster.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

It was a much closer race on the men’s side, as UVA kept it close to Texas the whole way, but the Longhorns won with a 1:25.92, with UVA a bit behind at 1:26.32.

Freshman Anthony Grimm got the Longhorns rolling with a 21.99 backstroke, and while we don’t see splits for Caspar Corbeau and Alvin Jiang, Daniel Krueger appears to have anchored in 19.06. Matt Brownstead went 22.09 leading off for the Cavaliers, Noah Nichols split a strong 23.93 breaststroke leg, then Max Edwards (21.05) and Matt King (19.25) closed it out.

Men’s 400 IM

Again, no surprise in the winner, this time Texas’ Carson Foster. What is a bit surprising? Swimming a 3:40.48 400 IM in a brief. In November. That shatters the pool record of 3:45.99, set by UVA’s Ted Schubert in 2020. There’s no official record of this sort of thing, but that has to be one of the fastest times ever — probably the fastest time ever — done without a tech suit, and/or during a dual meet. That’s also the fastest time the country this season by over four seconds.

Men’s 200 Free

The times cooled off just a bit here, as Texas had the four fastest times, but no one under got under 1:36. Drew Kibler took the win with a 1:36.19, followed by Coby Carrozza at 1:36.41 and Luke Hobson (exhibition heat) at 1:36.61

Men’s 50 Free

The Texas men remain undefeated, as sprint star Daniel Krueger takes this one in 19.69. UVA’s Matt Brownstead was just behind Krueger at 19.77

Men’s 200 Fly

Carson Foster picked up his second win of the day, this time coming in an event he doesn’t race quite as often. Still, he won by nearly two seconds with a 1:44.29; that appears to be the 3rd-fastest time of his career. It’s worth noting that the UVA men have yet to win a race at this point in the meet.

Men’s 100 Back

The Texas men keep rolling in another close race. Alvin Jiang got his hand on the wall first with a 47.93, followed closely by teammate Anthony Grimm (48.13) and UVA’s Sean Conway (48.23).

Men’s 100 Breast

Courtesy of YouTube user UVa Swimming

Another close race, but the Longhorns’ remain unbeaten. Caspar Corbeau held off Noah Nichols to win 52.82 to 53.13. That pair finished well ahead of the rest of the field, with the Longhorns’ Charlie Scheinfeld taking 3rd in 55.42. Corbeau and Nichols rank #4 and #9 in the nation this season.

Men’s 1000 Free

David Johnston won the final individual event of the afternoon with a time of 9:01.85. That’s just a few seconds slower than his time of 8:57.37 against Texas A&M a few weeks ago. The Longhorns swept the top three spots, with Luke Hobson (9:08.62) and Alex Zettle (9:11.01) touching after Johnston.

Men’s 400 Free Relay

Once again, the UVA men kept it close for most of the race, but the Longhorns wrapped up the afternoon by staying undefeated. Each team led off with an impact transfer – Cameron Auchinachie for Texas and Matt King for Virginia, and the two had nearly identical times, 43.94 and 43.99 respectively. Drew Kibler and Carson Foster each split exactly 43.44 the Longhorns, while August Lamb (43.64) and Justin Grender (43.36) followed for the Cavaliers. Texas had a mere 0.17s second lead as the anchor legs — Daniel Krueger for Texas and Matt Brownstead for Virginia – dove into the pool. Krueger looked like he had some pop in his stroke and opened up a lead fairly quickly. Brownstead battled hard, but Krueger scorched 42.34 anchor to Brownstead’s 42.69 to preserve the win, and the win streak. The Longhorns’ time of 2:53.16 puts them at #2 this season, behind NC State’s 2:52.79, while UVA’s 2:53.68 moves them to #4.