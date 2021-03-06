Virginia Tech Adds Spanish National Luis Domínguez to Roster for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luis Domínguez of Spain has announced his decision to swim for Virginia Tech’s class of 2025. Domínguez swims club at E.M. El Olivar located in Zaragoza. He will join the H2okies beginning in the 2021-2022 season.

I’m extremely excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to University of Virginia Tech. I would like to thank all my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout this years! I can’t wait to be there and be part of the Hokie family!! ️🧡

In July of 2020, Domínguez was selected by the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation to swim at the Meeting de Loule. He was one of 5 people to be selected to their Men’s Junior National Team for the meet in Portugal. He raced in the 50, 100, 200, and 400 free, and the 200 IM. His top finish was in the 50 free, where he touched 9th.

Dominguez competed at the Spanish Short Course National Championships (25m) in November. He posted personal best times in the 100, 200, and 400 free, the 100 back, and the 100 and 200 IM.

Below is a table of his personal best times:

Event SCM LCM SCY Converted 50 free 23.0 23.3 20.02 100 free 49.1 50.4 42.6 200 free 1:48.1 1:50.6 1:36.3 400/500 free 3:50.8 4:00.0 4:22.9 800 free 8:01.1 – 9:09.7 200 IM 2:01.5 2:06.6 1:49.05 400 IM 4:16.8 4:32.0 3:50.7

Domínguez will swim under the direction of former Spanish Olympian Sergio Lopez when he joins Virginia Tech in the fall of 2021. His converted times would have made him a top competitor for Virginia Tech during the 2020-2021 season. His 100 free would have been ranked second behind Youssef Ramadan and his 500 free would have placed him behind only Antani Ivanov. His 200 free time would have been the team’s fourth-fastest, making him a plausible option for the team’s championship relay.

Virginia Tech finished 3rd at the 2021 ACC Championships last weekend. Ramadan earned the team’s only individual gold medal, finishing first in the 100 fly. He broke the school record, the ACC meet record, the tech school record, and he swam the fastest ever time for a freshman in the NCAA. Ivanov took home the bronze medal in the 100 fly and a silver medal in the 200 fly. Domínguez’s top converted times would have placed him in the A-final of the 100 free and the C-finals of the 200 and 500 free.

The H2okies have had a strong recruiting year, already picking up verbals from Nikolas Lee-Bishop, Luan Grobbelaar, Joseph Hong, Hayden Jay, and Ben Eckerson.

