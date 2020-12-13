Summer Jrs Qualifier Nikolas Lee-Bishop Changes Commitment from Alabama to VT

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richmond, Virginia’s Nikolas Lee-Bishop, who had announced his verbal pledge to Alabama in October 2019, has switched his commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for 2021-22. He wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academics and swimming at Virginia Tech!! Thank you to Coach Sergio and the other coaches for allowing me this opportunity. Thank you to my NOVA coaches, especially head coach Norm for supporting me through this process. Go Hokies!! 🦃”

Lee-Bishop is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Deep Run High School. He won the 200 free (1:38.31) and placed 3rd in the 100 free (45.66) at the 2020 Virginia High School League Class 5 State Swimming and Diving Championships in February. He also clocked a PB in the 50 back (24.20) leading off the 8th-place 200 medley relay.

Lee-Bishop does his year-round swimming with Nova of Virginia. He has really extended his range over the last year and competed in the 100/200/800/1500 free at 2020 U.S. Open in Richmond (he swam only the 50/100/200 free at the 2019 U.S. Open). He placed 4th in the 800 free, 6th in the 1500, 7th in the 200 free, and 27th in the 100 free with new PBs in the 800 (8:27.30) and 1500 (16:13.75). In October, he picked up a trio of PBs at Virginia Senior Classic hosted by NOVA. He won the 100/200/500/1000 free, was runner-up in the 50 free, and came in 8th in the 100 back with new best times in the 500/1000 free and 100 back. His best 50/100/200 free times come from 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, where he came in 37th, 18th, and 10th, respectively.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:31.78

1000 free – 9:15.77

500 free – 4:29.59

200 free – 1:38.21

100 free – 45.33

50 free – 21.02

200 back – 1:52.80

100 back – 51.79

50 back – 24.20

Lee-Bishop will join Ben Eckerson, Hayden Jay, Joseph Hong, Luan Grobbelaar, and Youssef Ramadan in the H2Okies’ class of 2025.

