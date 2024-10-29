USC Men’s Water Polo Sweeps MPSF Weekly Awards Again

Courtesy: USC Athletics

USC men’s water polo has landed a pair of Trojans on the MPSF weekly honor roll for the second time this season. Scoring his first career MPSF Player of the Week selection is senior Carson Kranz , while sophomore Robert López Duart has secured his fourth MPSF Newcomer of the Week award.

MPSF West Player of the Week Kranz tied his carer high with a hat trick in USC’s 18-10 win over visiting No. 10 UC Davis. He also tallied two steals in the win, which marked USC’s final home game of the season and improved the Trojans to 16-3 overall. Kranz now hold 115 career goals as a Trojan.

MPSF West Newcomer of the Week López Duart scored in a 13th consecutive game for USC, tallying a hat trick in USC’s win over the Aggies. He also tallied an assist and a drawn exclusion in the victory. López Duart leads USC in scoring with 41 goals, and has scored at least once in 18 of USC’s 19 games.

Kranz, López Duart and the Trojans hit the road for the rest of the year’s work, with a Bay Area road trip first on the docket this weekend. The Trojans visit Stanford for a 1 p.m. meeting on Saturday (Nov. 2) and then head to Berkeley to face Cal at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 3) in a pair of key MPSF meetings.