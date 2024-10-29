Making History: Michael Gunning Celebrates Pride This World Swim Day

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner since 2013.

International swimmer and brand Ambassador Michael Gunning officially opened the first ever Brighton Pride Swim: ‘The Big Dip’ on Saturday morning to celebrate World Swim Day 2024. Global swimwear brand Speedo were key sponsors of the event and hundreds of swimmers took the plunge to raise funds for a National LGBTQ+ helpline charity Switchboard, as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary. Speaking about the event, Michael said: “Water has always been a powerful force in my life, and it was an honour to join everyone and share this special moment with the community. By uniting together, we can share and celebrate the positive benefits the water can bring and create a safe space for everyone to thrive, whether they are new or seasoned swimmers.”

Pride Swim: The Big Dip was designed to connect the community through the power of mental and physical wellbeing, and inspire others to join, whatever their swimming ability. Participants were united through their orange Speedo swimming caps, creating a stand out moment for the occasion and highlighting Speedo and Pride Swim’s goal of uniting communities far and wide through their love of the water.

Over the past year, 20 Pride Swim’s have taken place across the UK in the lead up to The Big Dip, including open water, pool and family swims through the support of many organisations including Love Open Water, Everyone Active and Soho House.

Founder of Pride Swim, Polly Shute said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to Pride Swim’s across the UK and it seemed fitting to end the year with a fundraiser at Brighton, a city synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community. The Big Dip is a fun dash into the sea and a great way to highlight how swimming can connect the queer community in supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.”

