USA Youth Added To FINA World Cup Mix For Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The 2nd stop of the 2nd cluster of the 2018 FINA World Cup is set to get underway tomorrow in Budapest, site of the 2017 FINA World Championships. In reviewing the entry lists, we see that many of the same competitions present in Eindhoven are making their way to Hungary, including series leaders Sarah Sjostrom and Vladimir Morozov.

Sweden’s Sjostrom sits atop the women’s earnings throne with a hefty sack of $72,400, while Russia’s Morozov saw a surge with his $10,000 world record bonus to top the men in $57,650. Hungarian Katinka Hosszu is on the hunt, however, holding a bag of $66,750 through Eindhoven and is entered in 12 events here, although not all count toward points earning.

For the men, Morozov’s teammate Anton Chupkov isn’t too far behind in $57,000, while America’s Michael Andrew has also cracked $50,000 thus far this series.

New competitors set to take on the field in Budapest include 2016 Olympic champion in the 50m freestyle, Pernille Blume of Denmark, as well as 2018 Commonwealth Games backstroke champion Georgia Davies of Great Britain.

For Team USA, mainstays Kathleen Baker, Kelsi Dahlia and Melanie Margalis are among the stars ready-to-go, but they’ll be joined by a young squad of stars n’ stripes athletes that includes the likes of Danielle Carter, Miranda Heckman, Mattias Blanco, and Tyler Lu.