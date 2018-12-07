Uncommitted HS Junior Jake Magahey Posts 4:14 500 At Winter JRs – East

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

SwimAtlanta 17- year-old and high school junior, Jake Magahey, blasted a 4:14.61 to win the boys 500 free at the Winter Juniors – East Championships. Magahey, SwimSwam’s #3 recruit for the Class of 2020, dropped a little over 2 seconds from his previous best to finish just ahead of SwimMAC’s John Walker (4:15.02). Magahey’s time lands him #10 in the all-time rakings for 17-18 boys, while Walker’s comes in 12th. Magahey only split above 25 seconds for a 50 4 times during the race, the slowest of which was a 26.15. He also came home under 50 seconds on the last 100, indicating he should close well in his other freestyle races this weekend.

Here’s our coverage from the Winter Juniors – East Live Recap, as reported by Anne Lepesant:

“SwimMAC Carolina’s Jack Walker, who came in to the final with the top time out of morning heats, got off to a quick start. He led the field by a body length at the 200 with 1:40.80. Behind him, SwimAtlanta’s Jake Magahey and Gator Swim Club’s Julian Hill were even, and a good couple seconds ahead of the rest of the finalists. Over the final 200 yards, Magahey made his move. He cut Walker’s lead to half a body length at the 400. The pair began their bell lap on nearly even footing, and it was Magahey who pulled out the win. He brought it home in 24.45 to eke out a 4:14.61-to-4:15.02 win over Walker, only missing Jack LeVant’s meet record by 21/100.”

Magahey made a name for himself over the Summer after he scared Caeleb Dressel’s LCM 200 free 15-16 boys National Age Group Record at Junior Pan Pacs, swimming a 1:48.65. We’ll see Magahey compete in the 200 free and 1650 free during the remainder of this weekend. He’s pretty equally strong in the 200 up through the mile, having a 200 best of 1:35.13, and a mile best of 14:52.85.

Magahey is currently uncommitted to a college for the Fall of 2020, along with our #2 rank in his class, Destin Lasco. The #1 ranking recruit, Carson Foster has given his verbal to Texas.