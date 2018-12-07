2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 5th-8th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- SCY (25y) pool
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Girls’ 500 Freestyle
- Regan Smith, Riptide, 4:37.10
- Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club, 4:39.52
- Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 4:41.41
Boys’ 500 Freestyle
- Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics, 4:16.95
- Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club, 4:20.31
- Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics, 4:21.89
Girls’ 200 Individual Medley
- Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club, 1:54.62
- Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club, 1:57.04
- Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area, 1:57.44
Boys’ 200 Individual Medley
- Luca Urlando, DART Swimming, 1:42.99
- Shane Blinkman, St. Croix Swim Club, 1:46.05
- Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming, 1:46.53
Girls’ 50 Freestyle
- Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities, 22.48
- Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatic Team, 22.63
- McKenna Stone, Fox Valley, 22.64
Boys’ 50 Freestyle
- Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats, 19.81
- Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club, 19.87
- Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team, 19.95
Girls’ 400 Medley Relay
- Crow Canyon Aquatic Club, 3:37.66
- Aquajets, 3:40.20
- Irvine Novaquatics, 3:40.36
Boys’ 400 Medley Relay
- Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:16.08
- Sierra Marlins, 3:16.65
- Nitro Swimming, 3:19.73
