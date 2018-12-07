2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

  • December 5th-8th, 2018
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • SCY (25y) pool
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Girls’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Regan Smith, Riptide, 4:37.10
  2. Kaitlynn Sims, Magnolia Aquatic Club, 4:39.52
  3. Ashley Strouse, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 4:41.41

Boys’ 500 Freestyle

  1. Coby Carrozza, Longhorn Aquatics, 4:16.95
  2. Peter Larson, Edina Swim Club, 4:20.31
  3. Jude Williams, Riverside Aquatics, 4:21.89

Girls’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Zoie Hartman, Crow Canyon Country Club, 1:54.62
  2. Katharine Berkoff, Missoula Aquatic Club, 1:57.04
  3. Coleen Gillilan, Fort Collins Area, 1:57.44

Boys’ 200 Individual Medley

  1. Luca Urlando, DART Swimming, 1:42.99
  2. Shane Blinkman, St. Croix Swim Club, 1:46.05
  3. Ethan Hu, Peak Swimming, 1:46.53

Girls’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Alexandra Crisera, Beach Cities, 22.48
  2. Emma Sticklen, Katy Aquatic Team, 22.63
  3. McKenna Stone, Fox Valley, 22.64

Boys’ 50 Freestyle

  1. Jack Armstrong, Houston Bridge Bats, 19.81
  2. Jack Dolan, Rockwood Swim Club, 19.87
  3. Matt King, Bellevue Club Swim Team, 19.95

Girls’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Crow Canyon Aquatic Club, 3:37.66
  2. Aquajets, 3:40.20
  3. Irvine Novaquatics, 3:40.36

Boys’ 400 Medley Relay

  1. Rose Bowl Aquatics, 3:16.08
  2. Sierra Marlins, 3:16.65
  3. Nitro Swimming, 3:19.73

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!