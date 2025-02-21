Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UNC Head Coach Mark Gangloff: “We wanted to move up even with the addition of the new teams”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Two UNC athletes finished on the podium (Top 3) on Night 3 of the ACC Championships, a first since Mark Gangloff took over the program. The leader of the Tarheels was excited with his team’s results, saying that their goal was to move up the rankings, despite having three new (and fast) teams added to the conference this season.

Swimfan
55 minutes ago

I’m surprised that UNC still recruits as well as it does, given how Coach Gangloff treats his men’s team. The fifth-year class is undoubtedly fantastic, but he’s hollowed out the middle with questionable cuts the last couple of years, in my opinion.

swimapologist
Reply to  Swimfan
51 minutes ago

UNC: crushes it
Swimfan: Mark Gangloff made cuts that hurt the team

swimapologist
Reply to  Swimfan
49 minutes ago

UNC: crushes it
Swimfan: Mark Gangloff made cuts that hurt the team

Addition by subtraction??

Swimfan
Reply to  swimapologist
46 minutes ago

You don’t have to say it twice. I was just stating my personal opinion and observation.

Curious
Reply to  Swimfan
47 minutes ago

Yeah everyone knows that the swimmers who were removed from the men’s program were a strictly positive group of people

Montana
Reply to  Swimfan
8 seconds ago

I don’t hear anything positive about how he treats the team, either.

