UNC Head Coach Mark Gangloff: “We wanted to move up even with the addition of the new teams”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 18-22, 2025
- Greensboro Aquatic Center — Greensboro, North Carolina
- Full Event Schedule (pre-scratch timeline)
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Streaming
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap |Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
Two UNC athletes finished on the podium (Top 3) on Night 3 of the ACC Championships, a first since Mark Gangloff took over the program. The leader of the Tarheels was excited with his team’s results, saying that their goal was to move up the rankings, despite having three new (and fast) teams added to the conference this season.
I’m surprised that UNC still recruits as well as it does, given how Coach Gangloff treats his men’s team. The fifth-year class is undoubtedly fantastic, but he’s hollowed out the middle with questionable cuts the last couple of years, in my opinion.
UNC: crushes it
Swimfan: Mark Gangloff made cuts that hurt the team
UNC: crushes it
Swimfan: Mark Gangloff made cuts that hurt the team
Addition by subtraction??
You don’t have to say it twice. I was just stating my personal opinion and observation.
Yeah everyone knows that the swimmers who were removed from the men’s program were a strictly positive group of people
I don’t hear anything positive about how he treats the team, either.