Multiple Conference Records Fall as George Washington Pulls Ahead on Day 2 of A-10 Champs

2025 Atlantic-10 Swimming and Diving Championships

Feb. 19 – 22, 2025

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, Hampton, VA

SCY

Defending Champions: Men: George Washington (4x) Women: George Washington (3x)

George Washington has taken control on both sides of the meet after day 2 of the 2025 Atlantic-10 Championships.

On the men’s side, GW led the session with a win in the 200 freestyle relay as the team of Elliott Irwin, Holden Thomas, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, and AJ Wood combined for a winning time of 1:18.42, dominating the event by a second over the field.

Individually, GW senior Connor Rodgers defended his conference title in the 200 IM. Rodgers touched the wall in a time of 1:44.24, shattering his previous conference record of 1:44.49 from last year. Second Place finisher Tate Anderson of George Mason also finished under the previous record with a 1:44.29.

La Salle’s Felix Jedbratt claimed first in the 50 freestyle with a 19.20, swimming to a new conference record in the process.

Davidson claimed the final individual swimming event of the night on the men’s side, with Dylan Felt touching first in the 500 freestyle. Felt finished in a time of 4:17.17, dominating the field by 6 seconds en route to his 3rd-consecutive title in the event.

On the diving boards, UMASS’ Andew Bell took the top spot in the men’s 1 meter event, defending his conference title with a score of 359.80.

Despite George Washington holding the lead on the women’s side, Richmond continued to have a strong meet, winning several events on day 2. The Spiders won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:30.54 with the team of Melissa Nwakalor, Presley Baber, Julia Krichev, and Caitlyn Hughes combining for the win.

Nwakalor also claimed first in the 50 freestyle individiually, hitting the wall in a time of 21.98 to tie her own Atlantic-10 conference record from earlier this season. With that time, Nwakalor currently sits 30th in the NCAA rankings with a few major conference championships left on the schedule. Based on that ranking, its possible she finds herself right on the verge of an NCAA qualification.

George Mason’s Ali Typer added a conference record of her own to the books, claiming gold in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.37. With her performance, she erased Julia Knox‘s record of 1:57.81 from 2023.

George Washington’s Ava Topolewski posted the only win for the Revolutionaries on the women’s side, touching first in the 500 freestyle. Topolewski posted a winning time of 4:46.91, winning the event by nearly 2 seconds over the field.

Team Scores – Men

George Washington – 342 George Mason – 177 La Salle/St. Bonaventure – 159 – Davidson – 158 UMASS – 128 Fordham – 121 St. Louis – 84

Team Scores – Women