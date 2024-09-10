UMBC Swim & Dive Names Brennan Morris New Assistant Coach

Courtesy: UMBC Athletics

BALTIMORE — Brennan Morris has been named the new assistant coach for the UMBC Swimming & Diving programs, head coach Matt Donovan announced on Tuesday morning.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Coach Brennan to our program,” said Donovan. “His knowledge of the Baltimore area will be a huge asset in the recruiting process. His energy and love for the analytical side of our sport is something that can take our program to the next level. His history as an NCAA Student-Athlete and competing for Team USA on the highest levels is just icing on the cake. We are extremely fortunate to have Coach Morris join Retriever Nation.” “I thoroughly enjoyed my time meeting with Matt, Jackie, and Jeff and look forward to getting to know all the UMBC student-athletes,” said Morris. “I’m very excited to be back in the Baltimore area after 10+ years away. Can’t wait to get the season started.”

Morris comes to UMBC from Bucknell where he was an assistant coach since September of 2022. Morris, himself a former student-athlete at current Patriot League rival Loyola, came to Bucknell with extensive coaching experience at the club level.

Prior to Bucknell, Morris served as a senior swim coach with the Winter Park Blue Dolfins in Winter Park, Fla. He designed and implemented a training program for the club’s top senior group of high school and college-aged swimmers.

Before moving to Florida, Morris coached at two clubs in Connecticut. He served as the head age group coach and senior swim coach at Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club from 2013-2020 and was elevated to head swim team coach in June 2020. In that role, he oversaw a staff of six full-time coaches and created and planned the budget for a 280-member club that was recognized by USA Swimming with Gold Medal Status.

From 2016-21, Morris also served as the head swim team coach at Roxbury Swim & Tennis Club in Stamford, Conn.

Morris is a 2013 graduate of Loyola University Maryland, where he captained the swimming and diving team while earning a degree in international business. Morris competed at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials, and he was a National Age Group record-holder in the 13-14 boys 1650-yard freestyle. Morris competed in the 1,500m free at the 2009 World Championships in Rome, Italy.